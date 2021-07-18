-
The legal doctrine behind the ruling is known as abatement ab initio ("from the beginning"), the same concept that cleared former Enron CEO Ken Lay's criminal record back in 2006.
-
Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.An official…
-
In 2013, the New England Patriots tight end was accused of killing the boyfriend of his fiancee's sister. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday.