Sara Plourde / NHPR

In New England, homes and buildings are the second highest source of global warming emissions, after transportation. Much of our housing is old, inefficient and dependent on fossil fuels. And there’s just not enough of it.

This year for Earth Day, journalists from the New England News Collaborative are looking into efforts to build new housing - and improve the housing we have - to make it less reliant on fossil fuels, and more resilient to the impacts of climate change.