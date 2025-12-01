SPONSORED CONTENT: Holiday Cards for Our Military: A Special Delivery of Care and Respect from Local Volunteers

This is a paid post. This content was paid for and produced by our sponsor. NHPR’s news and editorial staff had no role in this post’s creation. Learn more about NHPR’s mission here.

By: Eversource

For many, the holidays are a time for family, gathering, and togetherness. But for members of our nation’s military who are deployed or in hospitals and care facilities, it can be a stark reminder of the dining room table where they aren’t seated, or the precious moments with loved ones that they’re selflessly sacrificing to serve our country. For our many service members deployed around the world, a letter from home could be the highlight of the year. That’s why every holiday season, dozens of Eversource employees across the company’s three-state service territory team up with the Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge – helping to remind our service men and women that their neighbors are thinking of them and grateful for all they do to protect our freedom.

On November 13 at Energy Park in Manchester, Eversource volunteers spent the day counting, sorting, and packaging thousands of handwritten holiday card to be shipped off to active-duty service members and their families this holiday season. Last year, Eversource employees from New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts sorted more than 20,000 cards, and it’s a mission that’s deeply personal for many of these dedicated volunteers.

“Back in 2015 when I was deployed with the National Guard in the Middle East, my unit received boxes of these cards around the holiday season, and when we had the chance, we’d all sit and read them – even hang some of our favorite ones on the walls where we were stationed,” said Eversource Manager of Emergency Preparedness John Skiff. “While I was overseas, my niece was having a difficult time with me being gone, and I remember getting personalized cards from her and her entire class at school that year, which were absolutely wonderful to read. We also received cards from kids who we’d never met before – sharing their own stories about how their mom or dad was deployed and they simply wanted to thank us for our service. All of the appreciation was just so incredible.”

This year’s event came as Holiday Cards for Our Military nears a major milestone – sending its two millionth card to deployed service members.

The goal for the 2025 holiday season? Sending 250,000 messages of patriotism and support to deployed service members in all six branches of the military.

“Partnering with Eversource is more like gathering together with family, with a shared passion to support our troops, veterans, and military families,” says Holiday Cards for Our Military President and Founder Dr. Laura Landerman Garber. “This annual event truly highlights Eversource's commitment to community and volunteerism. The spirit that the volunteers bring is heartwarming and inspiring. Truth be told, it’s because of Eversource’s support each year that the Holiday Cards Challenge becomes a mission accomplished.”

Founded to deliver support, caring, respect, and appreciation to military heroes, the Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge also promotes connection and community. The nonprofit’s success has earned national recognition, as well as the praise and support of New Hampshire’s federal congressional delegation, local officials, and business leaders.

“I’ve had the pleasure of participating in the Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge every year that we’ve taken part at Eversource,” says Skiff. “In my view, these cards are much more than ink on paper. They’re an in-the-moment reminder that the world you came from hasn’t forgotten you. If these cards reach one soldier, they’re doing their job, and I can assure you that they’re reaching a lot more than just one.”

