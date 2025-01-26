Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 1.25.25

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, January 27, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 27, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Half Waif at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Dudley Laufman Lecture “Contra Dancing In New Hampshire: Then and Now” at Wentworth Senior Living, 346 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 2:30pm ET ~ https://www.nhhumanities.org/programs/2629/contra-dancing-in-new-hampshire-then-and-now

Billy Prine sings songs of John Prine at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Thursday, January 30. 2025

Half Waif with Kristine Leschper at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Genticorum at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dinty Child and Mark Erelli at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Jim “Doc” Pacheco at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Bluegrass Night with Mr. Bill at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, January 31, 2025

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julia Gagnon at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

High Range at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Goldenoak with Liz Simmons (of Low Lily) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

The White Mountain Rounders at The Listening Room at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1757281435069961 info@prayersofnature.com ~ limited seating; please reserve in advance

The Travelin’ McCourys at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.facebook.com/share/1CP41vkrFy/ ~ Hannah Johlas calling with music from Windfish - Perin Ellsworth-Heller(fiddle), Ben Hemmendinger(accordion, keyboard, guitar), and Garrett Cameron(mandolin, bodhrán). Gender neutral roles will be used for this evening, Larks and Robins. This is a mask optional event.

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Tyler Allgood, the Rickety Crickets, Emily Winter, Eric Blackmer and Chaz Beaulieu and the feature act - Nice and Naughty

Craig Werth at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Tricky Britches at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jessica Lea Mayfield at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Darell Nulisch Band at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Jason Anderson at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

BluGrit Blues Band at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

The Clements Brothers with the DellaValla Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Della Mae at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopers Hill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Song Circle at Dublin Community Center “DubHub”, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://dublincommunitycenter.org/music/ (603) 563-8080

FGD Pub(lic) Sing – Winter ‘25 ` at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 2:30-4:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/567520356043583/

Charlie King and Ben Grosscup Livestream from Friends Meting House, Cambridge MA ~ 7-9:15pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/10556/ONLINE-Midwinter-Concert-Charlie-King--Ben-Grosscup

Monday, February 3, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, February 4 through Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Winterlude at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1311770849979024/permalink/1311770876645688/ ~ The Pine Tree Flyers featured

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Dance! English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

The Blind Boys of Alabama at Jimmy’s Jazz & Bkues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

DellaValla Bluegrass Trio at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Friday, February 7, 2025

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Off the Cuff at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

Eve Pierce at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/events

High Street Coffeehouse, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:25pm; shw 7pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 ~ Tom Smith Featured.

Toronzo Cannon at the Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Harry Manx at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Juanito Pascual (flamenco) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sam Amidon at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

E.T.E and Yann Falquet with Emily Troll and Eric Boodman at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Side by Each at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Cecilia at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Garrett and Nat at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Monday, February 10, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Dapper Gents at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Heather Maloney at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Hanneke Cassel’s Pure Dead Brilliant Fiddle Concert at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Guy Davis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Heather Pierson & the Potboilers at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Paula Cole at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hot Skillet Club at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

“On a Winter’s Night” ( John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Lucy Kaplansky, and Cliff Eberhardt ) at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Yasmin Williams at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ http://www.3sarts.org

Cheryl Sager and Neal Xweig at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Ishna’s Ciaran Nagle at Coopers Hill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 5-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy Valentines Day at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/events

James Montgomery Band at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Olatuja at Jimmy’s Jazz & Bkues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Moon Hollow at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/663875775962039/

New Leaf (Irish music) at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/910419964539986/

Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16, 2025

Festival! JamVal 2025 at Sheraton Framingham Hotel and Conference Center, Framingham MA ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1556681045724563/ ~ a weekend-long bluegrass “non-festival” focused on jamming held over President’s Day Weekend (February 14 - 16, 2025). Just like the original JamVal, there will be dozens of workshops and jams hosted by loads of amazing musicians and teachers, and one big difference from usual festivals: no big stage show to distract from the picking!

Festival! Flurry Festival at Saratoga Springs City Center / Hilton Hotel, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/about/ ~ AJ Howard ㅤㅤ⁡, ㅤ⁡ Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra , Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Barefoot , Capital District Megaband , Casey Carr , Children at the Well , Dam Beavers , Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks , DJ Darkstar aka Emilio , DJ Wavefold , Emily Addison , Faux Paws , The Glenn Crytzer Quartet , Good Company , Joanna Reiner Wilkinson , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Karen Axelrod, Sarah-Hadley Yakir, and Ben Schreiber , Kevin Wimmer , Laurel Ryan , Lois New , Luke Donforth , lydia ievins , Maia McCormick , Meta Movements , Mint Julep Jazz Band , Paul Rosenberg , Pixton Iverson , Preston Frank , Rafal Pustelny , Rebecca McGowan , Rose and the Bros , Scottish Country Dancers , Steve Zakon-Anderson , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Terpsichore: Elke Baker and Liz Donaldson , Tom Roby , Vanaver Caravan

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Rev. Robert Jones at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

The Suitcase Junket with Cloudbelly at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Tricky Britches at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Hot Skillet Club at at the Follansbee Inn , Sutton NH ~ ~ Call for reservations and information

603-443-7538 https://follansbeeinn.com/activities/about-follansbee-inn-new-hampshire/

“Love in the Country” ( The Gibson Brothers, Carol Noonan and Kevin Barry ) at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Tom DiMenna – Story Songs of the 1970s and 1980s at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Windfish at Coopshill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Jake Klar at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/663875775962039/

Monday, February 17, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Early James at Jimmy’s Jazz & Bkues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Wednesday, February 19 through Sunday, February 23, 2025

Folk Alliance International Conference in Montréal, Québec, Canada ~ see website for details ~ https://www.folk.org/conference/register ~ Several New England performers will be attending, including GoldenOak

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Gia and Chris Osborne at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Vampire Bird (Will Kindler’s Band) with Eamon Fogarty and Mimi Fang at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, February 21, 2025

Vance Gilbert at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Mike Zito with Jimmy Carpenter Band at Jimmy’s Jazz & Bkues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Folksoul Band and Ce;lebration Brass Band at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Eyes of Age at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ Call for reservations. 603-563-7195 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Mariee Siou upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, February 24, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Solas at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://solastheband.com/

Both Sides Now (Joni Michell and Leonard Cohen Tribute Band) at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Heather Pierson and the Potboilers at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Friday February 28, 2025

Solas at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://solastheband.com/

Sam Robbins at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Windborne at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/

Squeezebox Stompers at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards with Emily Margaret at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Chris Trapper and Spencer Albee at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 ~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://solastheband.com/

Ellis Paul at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Suitcase Junket with Cloudbelly at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ http://www.3sarts.org

Popa Chubby at Jimmy’s Jazz & Bkues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Charlie Chronopoulos at Onset Pub, Crotched Mountain, Bennington NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/512581751139029/

Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Liz Simmons (of Low Lily) at Andre’s Institute of Art, Brookline NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Monday, March 3, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Robbie Fulks at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Amythyst Kiah at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Band + Old Hat Stringband at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jeffrey Martin with Bob Sumner upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Aztec Two-step 2.0 at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Alice Howe and Freebo at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

May Erlewine at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

New Dangerfield at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Rakes! at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Christian Martin Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025

Festival! Back Porch Festival at Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.backporchfest.com/ ~ Ali McGuirk, Big Sandy, Bobby Rush, Caitlin Canty, Cedric Watson, Chatham Rabbits, Chris Smither, CJ Chenier, CK+RW, Cloudbelly, East Nash Grass, Fantastic Cat, GA20, Huntertones, James Hunter Six, Kevin Gordon, Murphy beds, New Dangerfield, Sam Grisman, Spanglish Fly, Tony T, Bygones

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ info@oldslooppresents.org

Maine Middle Eastern Orchestra at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Don White at the Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tom O'Carroll – Irish Songs and Stories for all ages (reservation required) at Thayer Memorial Library, Lancaster MA ~ 11am to 12:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/627777253109998/ ~ Dublin born folklorist, folk- singer, and instrumentalist Tom O'Carroll brings a wealth of stories, humor, and history to his performances.

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/334

The Milkhouse Heaters featured at Open Mic at Killington Distillers, Killington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themilkhouseheaters.com/home-gigs

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Monday, March 10, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

James McMurtry with BettySoo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Dirty Grass Players upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Claudia Schmidt at the Gladys Kelly Library 2 Lake St Webster MA~ 6:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com/ ~ This is another collaboration with jazz guitarist Jane Miller, Free and will livestream but I don't have a link yet, you might check with the library 508-949-3880

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Hot Skillet Club at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ Call for reservations. 603-563-7195 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Liv Greene at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

James McMurtry with BettySoo at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://tickets.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/bellowsfallsoperahouse/website/EventDetails.aspx?EventId=69201&resize=true

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Waking Finnegan St. Patrick’s Day Concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923759669646446/

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Tad Dreis at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ Call for reservations. 603-563-7195 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

St. Patricks’ Celebration with Carol Noonan et al. at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

JD and the Stonemasons at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Katie McNally, Niel Pearlman and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ishna at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Monday, March 17, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Jordan Tice at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Don White at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Sierra Hull at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Brittany Moore at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 21, 2025

Sierra Hull at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Andy McKee at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Tom Rush with Seth Glier at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tyler Hilton at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Monday, March 24, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 28, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Mutlu with Mike Maurice upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Donna the Buffalo at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Tom Dimenna and Friends “Story Songs of the ‘70s” upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Jake Klar at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/455193657666102/

Altan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, March 31, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mike Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Gordon Peery and Eve Pierce at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ a monthly event beginning this month

Griffin William Sherry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Tom Smith Featured https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

New England Roots and Branches: “Transatlantic Tunes: Celtic & British Isles Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/ ~ celebrating music from across the pond that has made its way into the New England folk repertoire.

Scott Kirby at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Boys and Girld Club, 56 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 9am to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1028197172402231/ ~ in past years this festival has included live music throughout the day Program TBA

Lori McKenna at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Monday, April 7, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/Secret-Sisters.html

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Väsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Robert Cray Band (Blues) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Brooks Williams at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Alana MacDonald at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Lonesome Ace String Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Monday, April 14, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Friday, April 18, 2025

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Alison Brown at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Old Crow Medicine Show at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/

Monday, April 28, 2025

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Lyle Lovett Acoustic Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 2, 2025

Low Lily Duo at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey Foucault at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Valerie June at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

The Steel Wheels at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Chris Delmhorst with Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Ricky Lee Jones at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connction at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Friday, May 16, 2025

Mary Frances Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Stephen Kellogg at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 23, 2025

Jen Kearney upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Massacoustics at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/

Friday, May 30, 2025

BriezyJane and the Hurricane at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1142267103960972/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, 2025

Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/ ~ Nick Chandler and Delivered , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Louie Setzer The Appalachian Mt Boys, Jesse Alexander, Cedar Ridge, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

New England Roots and Branches: “Music From North & South: Canadian & Appalachian Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Jerry Short at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Weight Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jorma Kaukonen at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more…

[June 19-23] Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (June), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy

Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Catie Curtis with Connor Garvey at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, July 4, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ tentative, check back closer to date

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Kruger Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)

Friday, July 11, 2025

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Tickets available, Lineup TBA

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S

Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, August 8, 2025

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

August 21 through August 24, 2025

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)

SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Rani and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, September 12, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 10, 2025

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html