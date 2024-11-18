Folk Show Playlist 11.10.24
Playlist 11.10.24 All songs recorded at NHPR for The Folk Show
All About the Bones, Chris Smither
Land on Shore, Bradford Bog People
Like Jesus Would, Crys Matthews
Wise Old Man, Beppe Gambetta
Broken Things, Grace Morrison
Stella’s Trip to Kamloops, Editor’s Favorite, Cape Breton’s Welcome to Shetland
Just Because, Hot Skillet Club
Morning Train, Clements Brothers
Old Cane Rocker, Darrell Scott
Scandal, Adam Ezra
Boston Harbor, Alex Cumming
Come and Go, Mr Bill’s Bluegrass Band
Little Piece of Me, Loudon Wainwright III
While We’re Here, Catie Curtis
The Coming Storm, Senie Hunt
En tu Orbitas, Sol y Canto
Reckon by the Light, Tom Pirozzoli
My Fence and My Neighbor, Cosy Sheridan
Aragon Mill, Si Kahn
Soldier’s Joy, John McEuen
500 Miles, John Gorka
When My Story Ends, The Mammals
I Am a Child, Red Horse
New Shoes, Stray Birds
Old Dogs, Bill Staines
Bread and Roses, Windborne
Dear Sister, Claire Lynch Band
Take Time in Life, Animaterra
I Keep Movin’ On, David Bromberg
And Am I Born to Die, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Words to the Song, Damn Tall Buildings
Sorrow Be the Bird, Lula Wiles
Grandma’s Feed Sack Quilt, Fretbenders
Crow and the Bluebird, Joe Crookston
Dark Enough to See the Stars, Mary Gauthier
Tennessee Mountain Fox Chase, Green Heron
Hope Lingers On, Sally Roges, Claudia Schmidt and Howie Bursen
Courage, Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen
All Those Days of Drinking Dust, Tiffany Williams
Stacey’s Wedding Dress, Maya De Vitry
Fortune’s Favour, Katie Mac
Home, Sway Wild
Time Be My Friend, Dar Williams
Second Effort, Garnet Rogers
Ella’s Song, Annie Patterson
Solid Ground, Wendy Keith