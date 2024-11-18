Folk Show Playlist 11.10.24

Playlist 11.10.24 All songs recorded at NHPR for The Folk Show

All About the Bones, Chris Smither

Land on Shore, Bradford Bog People

Like Jesus Would, Crys Matthews

Wise Old Man, Beppe Gambetta

Broken Things, Grace Morrison

Stella’s Trip to Kamloops, Editor’s Favorite, Cape Breton’s Welcome to Shetland

Just Because, Hot Skillet Club

Morning Train, Clements Brothers

Old Cane Rocker, Darrell Scott

Scandal, Adam Ezra

Boston Harbor, Alex Cumming

Come and Go, Mr Bill’s Bluegrass Band

Little Piece of Me, Loudon Wainwright III

While We’re Here, Catie Curtis

The Coming Storm, Senie Hunt

En tu Orbitas, Sol y Canto

Reckon by the Light, Tom Pirozzoli

My Fence and My Neighbor, Cosy Sheridan

Aragon Mill, Si Kahn

Soldier’s Joy, John McEuen

500 Miles, John Gorka

When My Story Ends, The Mammals

I Am a Child, Red Horse

New Shoes, Stray Birds

Old Dogs, Bill Staines

Bread and Roses, Windborne

Dear Sister, Claire Lynch Band

Take Time in Life, Animaterra

I Keep Movin’ On, David Bromberg

And Am I Born to Die, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Words to the Song, Damn Tall Buildings

Sorrow Be the Bird, Lula Wiles

Grandma’s Feed Sack Quilt, Fretbenders

Crow and the Bluebird, Joe Crookston

Dark Enough to See the Stars, Mary Gauthier

Tennessee Mountain Fox Chase, Green Heron

Hope Lingers On, Sally Roges, Claudia Schmidt and Howie Bursen

Courage, Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen

All Those Days of Drinking Dust, Tiffany Williams

Stacey’s Wedding Dress, Maya De Vitry

Fortune’s Favour, Katie Mac

Home, Sway Wild

Time Be My Friend, Dar Williams

Second Effort, Garnet Rogers

Ella’s Song, Annie Patterson

Solid Ground, Wendy Keith



