Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 7.21.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, July 22, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com

Acoustic Blues Revue (Wendy Keith, Skip Philbrick with Ramsey Thomans and Brian Quinn) at the Gazebo, Hancock NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~

Langhorne Slim at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Steve Blunt “Ramble On Sing A Song” at Keene Public Library, 60 Winter Street, Keene NH ~ 1pm ET ~ 603-352-0157

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Brittney Spencer at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/brittney-spencer

Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Midnight Wrens at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Chris Smither at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419122/

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Darlin’ Corey at One Longfellow Square (in the park), Portland ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Saturday : Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Friday: : Watchhouse, Thursday: : Amythyst Kiah, Friday: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Friday: Willie Watson, Friday/Saturday: Larry & Joe, Saturday : Authentic Unlimited, Saturday: Jake Blount & Mali Obumsawin, Friday/Saturday : Lonesome Ace Stringband, Thursday/Friday: Two Runner, Thursday/Friday:: Country Gongbang, Friday/Saturday: Maya De Vitry, Friday/Saturday: Twisted Pine, Maine Day (Sunday): : Griffin William Sherry, Saturday, Maine Day (Sunday): : Rhythm Future Quartet, Friday/Saturday: Samuel Nalangira, Maine Day (Sunday): : Old Hat Stringband, Sunday (Maine Day) : Primo Cubano!, Thursday: : The Bagboys, Dance Barn : Tricky Britches, Roots & Sprouts: Mamma’s Marmalade, Dance Barn: Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang, and more!

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1579976866157398/ ~ 37th annual ~ AFRO DOMINICANO, ANNIE & THE CALDWELL SINGERS, CHORO DAS 3, JESSE DANIEL, EDDIE PENNINGTON AND CALEB COOTS, THE FRIEL SISTERS, FARAH YASMEEN SHAIKH, HIGH FIDELITY, JOE HALL & THE CANE CUTTERS, KOREAN PERFORMING ARTS INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO, LUTCHINHA, NATIVE PRIDE DANCERS, CYRIL NEVILLE, THE POLKA FAMILY BAND, SUGARAY RAYFORD, SWANKY KITCHEN BAND, YONI BATTAT ENSEMBLE,

Festival! [July 26-28]Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen, Connecticut. ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ * Adam Ezra Group Sun * Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S *, , * Amilia K Spicer F/S/S * Annie & the Hedonists S/S *, , * Annie Wenz F/S/S * The Black Feathers F/S/S, *, , * Bog Hollow S/S * The Bunkhouse Boys Sat *, , * Contrabhanna FrI * Craig Harris Fri *, , * David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S *, , * The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S *, , * Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun *, , * The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S *, , * Fern Bradley F/S/S * The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S *, , * George Marshall F/S/S * The Honeybadgers S/S *, , * Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S *, , * Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S * Katie Dahl S/S *, , * Kemp Harris S/S * Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri *, , * Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S * Richie Furay Sat *, , * The Russet Trio F/S/S * Santos De Palo S/S * , , * Sam Robbins F/S/S * The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S * South For Winter F/S *, , * Steve Postell F/S/S * The Storycrafters F/S/S * Tret Fure F/S/S * Vance Gilbert F/S/S

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4115 Fish Farm Road, Sodus NY ~ ~ Lehigh Station, Group Therapy, Mark Miklos, Edgar Loudermilk Band, Mountain Highway, Group Therapy, Lehigh Station, Open Stage hosted by the Brantling All Stars, The Atkinson Family, Nick Chandler & Delivered, New Snip City, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~

Festival! Newport Folk Festival , Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ All 2024 tickets are sold out as of July 1 2024. See website for detailed information or to sign up for 2025

Friday, July 26, 2024

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Bill Kirchen at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Rhiannon Giddens at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Connor Garvey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Green Heron at 52nd Annual East Benton Fiddlers Festival - Benton, ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Steve Rapson

The Kelli Baker Nand at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Bill Kirchen Band with Duke Levine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tall Heights at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Mister G at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/mister-g

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Pointe Noir Cajun Band at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/pointe-noir-cajun-band-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Lori McKenna at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Twisted Pine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The East Benton Fiddler's Contest, Convention & Bluegrass Festival, 270 Richards Road,, Benton, ME ~ 11am to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/747138600858486/ https://greenheronmusic.com/ ~ Performers: Green Heron, more TBA

Halley Neal at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 2:30pm show 3pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/332429418339

Monday, July 29, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

M. Ward at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Mighty Poplar with New Dangerfield at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/mighty-poplar

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Holly Near with Jan Martinelli, Sandy O. and Pat Humphries at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

John Cruz at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Sonny Landreth with Cindy Cashdollar at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Green Heron at Lancaster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, August 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Regina Spektor at Merrill Auditorium, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://reginaspektor.com/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Gordon Peery with Lui Collins - “The Folkway 50 years Out” at Amos Fortune Forum, at the Meeting House, Jaffrey Center NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://amosfortune.org/

Carol Noona nd the Stone Mountain Boys with the Irish Band Teada at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Joy Oladokun with Julia Pratt at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/joy-oladokun

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/peterborough-first-saturday-contra-dance-2/2024-08-03/

High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic

Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/marc-cohn

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Blues on the Range at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 12 noon ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Keb’ Mo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hot Club of Cowtown at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Green Heron at Town Square, Waterville Valley NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Judy Collins at Castle in the Clouds, Wolfeboro NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://greatwaters.org/calendar/

Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/324571090961

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Kim Wallach & Andy Davis ‘Songs About Place’ | Nelson Town Hall, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-kim-wallach-andy-davis-songs-about-place-nelson-town-hall/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Green Heron at Main Street Warner Stage, Warner NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Garrison Keilor at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

Liz and Dan Faiella at Concerts on the Green, at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/music-on-the-green/

Wildflower at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 2:30pm show 3pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/332458863466

The Incidentals on the lawn at Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/781739880788923/

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Shana Stack Band at Henniker Concert Series, Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.henniker.org/concert-committee

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Tuesday, August 6 through Saturday, August 8, 2024

Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival, Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Jefferson Hamer, Katie Martucci and The Ladles, Jackson Day, Julianna Day, Lydia Day

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

St. Lundi with Jake Thistle at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Green Heron (as Little Wishbone) at Portsmouth Senior Center, Potsmouth NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Della Mae and the Last Revel at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/della-mae-the-last-revel

Friday, August 9, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dabce at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548/

Jess Cornelius at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Slavic Soul Party at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

É.T.É Québecois at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ With lovely vocal harmonies, deep groove, stepdancing, and rich instrumentation, É.T.É are an explosive trio on stage, transforming the nostalgia of a kitchen party into an unforgettable show experience that celebrates the joie de vivre of Québecois culture.

Garrison Keillor Tonight at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Session Americana with Eleanor Buckland at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 4pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jess Cornelius with Sailor Down at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

JATOBA at The Range, 95 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1265516301076682/

Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, 2024

Festival! First Annual New England Dulcimer Days at Big Bear Lodge, 344 Vermont Route 100, West Dover VT ~ ~ 802-464-5591 https://www.nedulcimerdays.com/ ~ Saturday evening concert at Memorial Hall, 14 W. Main St, Wilmington, VT 05363 . Featured performers: Anne Lough and Bing Futch - Open Stage • Workshops • Mini-Concerts • Sales Booth, Jamming • Dulcimer Rentals • Food

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Garrison Keillor Tonight at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Martin Sexton and Ryan Montbleau at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Abrielle Scharff at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 6:30pm show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Festival! [August 10-11] Barefoot Music Festival, 34 Bethel Road, Hillsblorough NH (multi-genre festival) ~ begins noon Saturday, ends 9pm Sunday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786897476180587/

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Dance! Canterbury NH 2nd Sunday Contra Dance Series, Perish House, 6 Hackleboro Rd, Canterbury Center NH 03224 (Just off the Common Behind the General Store) ~ 5-8PM ET ~ More Information: Gale 603 715 6666

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Green Heron (as Little Wishbone) at Wiscasset Railroad, Alna ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

One Dime Band (Blues) at The Range, Mason NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1593243241408983/

Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Green Heron at Tune and Fork, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Brothers Comatose at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Secret Sisters at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Stage 32 Open Mic at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 150 Homestead Highway, Richmond NH ~ Performer sign-up 5:30 to 6:00pm. Music 6:00 to 8:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/LennySolomonMusic ~ Each performer is allotted 10 minutes, usually enough for two songs.

Larry McCray at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Koliba at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419121/

TheWildwoods at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Green Heron at Gundalow Company, Potsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Alexa Rose in the Lounge at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18, 2024

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, Crooked Still, The Travelin' McCourys, Rayland Baxter, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O'Donovan with Hawktail, Noam Pikelny, The Lil Smokies, Tim O'Brien Band, The Brothers Comatose, Donna the Buffalo, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Hawktail, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Foghorn Stringband, New Dangerfield, Alexa Rose, The Slocan Ramblers, Eli West Quartet feat. Matt Flinner, Viv & Riley, Christian Sedelmyer, Jordan Tice, Carling & Will, Allison De Groot & Nic Gareiss, Pointe Noir Cajun Band,

Friday, August 16, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Todd Hearon at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday August 17, 2024

Cormac McCarthy at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 6:30pm show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/334307667007

Save Ferris (Ska) under the arch at at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Myra Flynn at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Music Under the Stars with Keith and Becky, special guests Katie McNally and Neal Pearlman at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro, VT ~ gates: 5:30pm , show: 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/327566573530322/

Back to Our Roots at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Rd, Keene, NH ~ 12:30-6:00pm ET ~ Experience horse and farm equipment demonstrations, live music, contra dancing, games, contests, delicious food, a beer garden, and more!

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Festival! Folksoul Festival at 8 Driscoll Road, Greenfield NH ~ 10:30am to 6:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2698215610346392/ ~ Low Lily, Tara Greenblatt Band, Long Journey, Tattoo, The Folksoul Band

Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.indigogirls.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

The Wholly Rollers at Concerts on the Green, at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/music-on-the-green/

Monday, August 19, 2024

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Taco Tuesday with Brother Seamus at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2797585283873350/2797585317206680/

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Summer Concert Song Swap with Susan Werner, The Nields, and Seth Glier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419123/

Liz Frame and the Kickers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Green Heron at Maine Craft Distilling, Portland, ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

MIPSO at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/344854717041

Thursday, August 22, 2024 through Sunday, August 25, 2024

[Aug 23 thrugh 24] Festival! Whisky Treaty Roadshow Weekend Connor Garvey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

[Aug 22-25] Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Music Festival at the Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice (VA), Blistered Fingers (ME), Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice (VA), Beartracks (NY), Back Woods Road (ME), Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH), Dave Adkins Band (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Dave Adkins Band (KY), Country Gentlemen Tribute Band (MD), US Navy Band Country Current (DC), Country Gentlemen Tribute Band (MD), Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Friday, August 23, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Enter the Haggis at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Martin and Eliza Carthy at First Parish, Sudbury MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487414233857021/

BoDeans at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Green Heron at Permaculture Place, Shelburne Falls MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Tuba Skinny at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Soles of Duende at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Tom Smith at Callie’s Common, Nubanusit Neighboprhood, West Peterborough NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sam Bush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rob-ickes-trey-hensley/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

ANGKOR DANCE TROUPE at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/angkor-dance-troupe

Dudley Laufman and the Canterbury Country Orchestra at town green, 288 Shaker Rd, Canterbury, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/841679797978116/ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/music-on-the-green/

Abbie Gardner at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 3:00-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1159459075387353/

The Felice Brothers at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/327055747359

Monday, August 26, 2024

Snail Mail with Greg Freeman at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stone & Snow at Shelburne Memorial Library, Killington VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen (of Coig) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, August 30, 2024

Stone & Snow at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Sarah Jarosz at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/73729351/sarah-jaroszpolaroid-lovers-tour-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Jay Psaros and Marina Evans at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Marcus Rezak’s Gumbo at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, Driveby Truckers, Larkin Poe, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Rebirth Brass Band, The Strumbellas, Ruthie Foster, Shemekia Copeland, GA=20, Grady Spencer and the Work, Yarn, Cousin Curtis, Will Evans, Julia Pratt, Rose and the Bros, C-4 avec Steve Riley, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole, Pine Leaf Boys, Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters and Frank Viele, Paul Gabriel Blues Band.

[Aug 30-31[ Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-155987 ~ GoldenOak , Oshima Brothers , Max Garcia Conover, Louisa Stancioff, Connor Garvey, South For Winter, Dead Gowns

[August 31 through September 3] Festival! Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick ME ~ ~ https://www.thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com/ ~

Prrformerts:

J.M. Clifford, Hosmer Mountain Boys, Ida Mae Specker, Seselia, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang, On the Trail, Beg, Steal or Borrow, Della Mae, Late Night Under the Tent with East Nash Grass, The Hosmer Mountain Boys, Ida Mae Specker, J.M. Clifford, Seselia, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Uncle Jake & the 18 Wheel Gang, Beg, Steal or Borrow, Full Cord, On the Trail, Showcase Competition Winner, The Gibson Brothers, East Nash Grass, Full Cord, Rock Hearts, The Gibson Brothers, Dan Tyminski Band, On the Trail at the Caboose, Morning Waltzes with The Dale and Darcy Band, Katahdin Valley Boys, Rock Hearts, Nefesh Mountain, Southern Rail, Sister Sadie, Balsam Range, Nefesh Mountain, Sister Sadie, Balsam Range, Infamous Stringdusters, Katahdin Valley Boys at the Caboose, Sunday Service with Becky Buller Band, Gospel Sing with Mike and Mary Robinson under the beachfront workshop tent, Morning Waltzes with the Dale & Darcy Band, Southern Rail, Becky Buller Band, Katahdin Valley Boys, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Seldom Scene, TPB Young Pickers & Singers, Wyatt Ellis & Friends, Stage Break, Becky Buller Band, Seldom Scene, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Late Night Under the Tent with, Breakin’ Strings,

[August 29 through September 1] Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at 119 West Limestone Rd. Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Chris Jones & Ivan Rosenberg (TN & NB), The Grass Messengers (NY), Blistered Fingers (NB), Chris Jones & Ivan Rosenberg (TN & NB), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell Band (VA), Nick Chandler & Delivered (NC), The Ruta Beggars (MA), Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run (VA), Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road (NC), The LaClaires, Kristy Cox & Grasstime (TN)

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Tom Smith https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Stone & Snow at The Hayloft at Dragonfly, Bridgton ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Brooks Hubbard at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/brooks-hubbard-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Todd Hearon and Tiny Dog Fight at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/toddhearon24/

Festival! Keene Music Festival, downtown Keene NH (multi-genre festival) ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/906249591254949/

Brandy Clark at Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/brandy-clark

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! New World Festival at Chandler Center fr the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 12 noon to 11pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/newworld ~ Cantrip, Conor Mallon (Connla), Hiraezh, Claire Boucher, Brad Hurley, Lysandre Chartrand, Footworks, Kalos, Été, Le Vent du Nord, Le Winston Band, Mick McCauley, Morris Dancers

Monday, September 2, 2024

Festival! 40th Annual Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details and lineup TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/

Green Heron at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ari Hest in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

John Gorka at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jeffrey Foucault at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, September 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Bread & Puppet Political Leaf-Peeping in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at First Friday COHO Concerts, North Amherst MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://www.facebook.com/p/First-Friday-Coho-Concerts-100069780524636/

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Annual Fiddle and Banjo Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 10am to 6pm ET ~ Contact: info@lowellbanjoandfiddlecontest.org

Festival! River Roads Festival, Easthampton MA ~ noon to 10pm ET ~ https://riverroadsfestival.com/ ~ featuring Dar Williams, Haley Heynderickx, Cheryl Wheeler, Gail Ann Dorsey, Paula Cole, Jill Sobule, Sunny War, High Tea, Find Your Way

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival at Edgerton Park, New Haven CT ~ ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Leyla McCalla, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Ali McGuirk, Crys Matthews, Santos de Palo, Inner Grove

COYOTE ISLAND with Sneaky Miles Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sam Shackelton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Old 97s at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

James McMurtry and Betty Soo at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Sierra Ferrell at State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Jeffrey Foucault Album Release Party at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ two shows 5:30 and 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419123/

David Wilcox at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, September 13, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548/

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Steamroller – The Music of James Taylor at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Chocolate Church Arts, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Daniel Nunnelee at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Shovels & Rope with Al Olender at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/332471204754

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Roger McGuinn at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rodney Crowell w/ Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Kimaya Diggs at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 20 through Sunday September 22, 2024

Festival! Fresh Grass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ details TBA~ https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-northadams/ https://massmoca.org/ ~ SHAKEY GRAVES, MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY, THE DEVIL MAKES THREE, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, BÉLA FLECK, EDMAR CASTAÑEDA, ANTONIO SANCHEZ TRIO & MORE

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Jon McLaughlin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Scenic Songs: A Hiking Concert with Vance Gilbert at Rocky Woods, Medfield MA ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419129/

Sunday, September 22, 2024

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, September 23, 2024

Leo Kottke at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Leo Kottke at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Sol y Canto at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Richard Shindell at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 27, 2024

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Clem Snide with Rye Valley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Liz Longley at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Festival! The Song Sessions at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ concert Sept 27 Cosy Sheridan, Sloan Wainwright, Charlie Koch, Glen Roethel workshops Sept 28-29

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Ray Wylie Hubbard and Mary Gautier at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

Saturday, September 28 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://pmffest.org/ ~ Judy Cook, The Gawler Sisters, April Grant, Ethan Tischler, the Shank Painters, Bennett Konesni, Lynn Noel, The Vox Hunters & Flannery Brown

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Songwriting Workshop with Mary Gautier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 10am-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419145/

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Mary Gautier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419146/

Friday, October 4, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Jacob Jolliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, October 4, through Sunday,October 6, 2024

People’s Music Network Fall Gathering at Grotonwood Camp and Conference Center, Groton MA ~ ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/Fall-Gathering-Oct_4-6_2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

The Mammals in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Suzanne Vega at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Friday, October 11, 2024

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

GENEVIÈVE RACETTE at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Rush at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Monday, October 21, 2024

Tom Paxtonand the DonJuans at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Bendigo Fletcher at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

John Smith at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/dar-williams/

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ward Hayden and the Outiers at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Antje Duvekot in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

California Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Craig Finn at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Billy Prine presents Songs and Stories of John Prine at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events

Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 9. 2024

Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Kara Barnard , Pete Rushefsky, Nate Pultorak , Kevin Roth , Daniel Skála, Matěj Číp, Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Cliff Cole, Carrie Crompton, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing, Tom Irving, Don Kawalek, Sandy Lafleur, Mary Grace, Mackenzie, Teddy Parker, Ellen Pratt, Susan Trump, Carol Walker, Dwain Wilder

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Celtic Thunder Odyssey at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Alisa Amador at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/338297660009

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Chris Smither Band at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wedenesday, November 20, 2024

Mandé Sila - Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/ https://www.3sarts.org/events/330454709768

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho, Mandé Sila at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wailin’ Jennys at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Mairead Nesbitt and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Roomful of Blues at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Peter Yarrow at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Tom Smith at Francestown Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56