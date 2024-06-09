Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.9.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, June 10, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely

announcements.

Monday, June 10, 2024

Kathy Mattea at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Keb’ Mo’ at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Gaelic Storm at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Kathy Mattea at BNH Plaza, 16 S. MainStreet, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~

8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-

1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Donna the Buffalo at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ at

https://ironhorse.org/AND at the Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~

As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia at Groton Hill

Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford

NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET

~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sam Grisman at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Al’s Hwy 50 (Reggae/Ska/Jazz) at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~

7:30pm ET ~

603 397 0042

Dance! Second Friday Bread & Roses Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm

ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-

1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Jeff Beam with Dave Gutter at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~

7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://thecolonial.org/event/ricky-skaggs/

The Wolff Sisters at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Between the Jigs and the Reels at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH

~ 7-9pm ET ~

Acoustic Nomads at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John Barleycorn Must Live at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Senie Hunt Project at BNH Plaza, 16 S. MainStreet, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the WSCA Button Factory Stage, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://zoetropolis.com/purchase/301216/

Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 2024

Festival! Northlands Music Festival (multi-genre festival) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds,

Swanzey NH ~ ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Goose, Greensky Bluegrass, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping

Pong, Eric Krasno & Friends, Mihali, sierra hull, Dopapod, Spafford, Big Something, Tauk, super sonic

shorties, cool cool cool, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Kanika Moore | Artist at Large, Magic Beans,

The Psycodelics, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, Nikki Glaspie, Annie in the Water, Bearly Dead,

Brass Queens, coyote island, Dizgo, Doey Joey, Hayley Jane, Jatoba, Jelly, kendall street company, Leon

Trout, Space Bacon, Tand, Escaper, More artists coming soon!!

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Folksoul Band Summer Solstice Dance at Dublin Arts and Muse, 1459 Main Street, Dublin NH ~

7pm ET ~

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~

Combo Daguerre at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/ ~ psychedelic chanson

Festival! Vermont Highland Games at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 10am-5pm

ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ The Vermont Institute of Celtic Arts (VICA) is proud to present the

Vermont Highland Games at the Highland Center for the Arts. Superb musical performances, Celtic

cultural demonstrations and seminars will take place throughout the day. Come and see wonderful vendors

selling Celtic goods, explore your heritage in the Clan tent village and learn the Gaelic language. We’ll

have bagpipes, Highland dancing, and much more! Featuring Stravaigin (Vermont Scottish Folkgroup),

Prydein (Celtic Rock), Catamount Pipe Band, Andersons (Scottish Fiddle and Cello)

GoldenOak at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Russell Watts and The Atlantic Avenue Band at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://parktheatre.org/

Tom Smith (feature) at One Broadway, Lawrence MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?

page_id=56

Hiroya Tsukamoto (as part of June Jazz Festival) at the Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~

7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/shows

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Gaelic Storm at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Lex Romane with Jon Ross and Dave Talmidge (CD Release) at The Leavitt Theater, Main St,

Ogunquit, ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://lexromane.us/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, June 17, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

The Dead Tongues with Natalie Jane Hill at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~

Open Mic at Stage 32, Veterans’ Hall, Richmond NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

~

Hearts & Bones (Paul Simon tribute) at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~

https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Friday, June 21, 2024

Dakha Brakha at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Paula Cole at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Haley Heynderickx at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Ben Folds at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Rodney Atkins with Annie Brobst at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~

https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield

MA ~ ~

~ CAKE, Fleet Foxes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Lawrence, Joy

Oladokun, flipturn, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Bonny Light Horseman, DakhaBrakha, Cimafunk, Mdou

Moctar, Joseph, S.G. Goodman, The Nude Party, Son Rompe Pera, Trousdale, Speedy Ortiz, Willi

Carlisle, Dobet Gnahoré, Pachyman, Twisted Pine, Combo Chimbita, Snacktime, Katy Kirby, Margo

Cilker, Oh He Dead, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper, Lola Kirke, Tommy Prine, Mon

Rovîa, Bermuda Search Party, Izzy Heltai, Fantastic Cat, Naia Kete, Julia Pratt, Prewn, Dari Bay,

Cloudbelly, Kalliope Jones, Clover County

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Catie Curtis at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Glen David Andrews at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Max Creek with Rabbit’s Foot at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm ET ~

https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Seven Star Arts Center, Sharon VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/

https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/hiroya-tsukamato.html

French Canadian Festival in downtown Leominster MA ~ 3-7pm ET ~

Beg, Steal, or Borrow at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/beg-steal-or-borrow-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info:

events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or

blankets. No dogs please.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~

https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2024

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME

~ ~

~ 2024 Faculty: Frank Ferrel, Maritime Fiddle, Troy MacGillivray, Cape

Breton Fiddle, Mari Black, Scottish Fiddle, Caitlin Warbelow, Irish Fiddle, Anastasia DesRoches, Acadian

Fiddle, Laurel Martin, Novice Fiddle, Lissa Schneckenburger, Novice Fiddle; Guitar, Keith Murphy, Matt

Heaton, Dan Faiella, Novice Guitar, Dance; Armand Aromin, Appalachian Old-Time & Sean-nós Dance,

Pierre Chartrand, Québécois Step Dance, Sabra MacGillivray, Cape Breton Step Dance, Kieran Jordan,

Novice Dance, Piano, Neil Pearlman, Susan MacLean, Flute, Hanz Araki, Shannon Heaton, Community

Singing, Liz Hanley, Accordion, Emily Troll, Bouzouki, Frances Cunningham, Harp, Màiri Chaimbeul ~

artists in residence: Vincent Crotty, Jacob Brillhart

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Tom Smith, Walden Whitman, and Kim Wallach at Optimist Cafe, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

RSVP: 603-593-5389

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~

The Black Feathers at Medallion Opera House, Gorham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Ward Hyden and the Outliers with Mikey Sweet at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton

MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ Dan Tyminski, Gibson Brothers, Little

Sadie, Sarah and Bob Amos and more...

Festival! [June 28-30] Old Songs Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont NY ~ ~

~ details TBA performers will include John McCutcheon

June 28- June 30th

Down County Jump Festival, Race Brook Lodge, Sheffield, MA; with Les Taiauts - Cajun Two

Step, Flophouse Follies, Tim Eriksen and more at various stages.

2024-down-county-jump-alongside-ra/825709162925941/?paipv=0&eav=AfY-

2vlmomn9gZoqls6ruPFj9XqEPqgt61yizKYFHIahbF8KyHP3Bi-dqvQIX8L45VY&_rdr;

https://rblodge.com/events

A special treat will be an immersive singing event led by Tim Eriksen -a 20 person choir singing

from the scared harp song book.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Eavesdrop and Grayson Ty at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

The Black Feathers at Town Hall, Plainfield VT ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Iris DeMent with Anna Egge at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Pink Talking Fish at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET

~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society Museum , 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~

~ featuring Jerry Wile

Buffalo Tom at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/buffalo-tom

Steve Forbert Duo (Americana) at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Roy Book Binder at Bull Run Ballroom, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Grace Pettis and Henry Honkonen at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/pettis-honkonen/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise

funds for the Emerging Artists Program.

The Black Feathers at Taylor Community Inc, Laconia NH ~ doors 5pm ET ~

https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (fist Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~

6-10pm ET ~

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~

Friday, July 5, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-

10:30pm ET ~

~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim

DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Kitchen Dwellers with Jatoba at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 6pm ET ~

https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~

Bondeko (Roma music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Cantrip at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Papier Mache Cathedral, Glover VT

~ 3 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Adam Ezra Group at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-

1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Cuarteto Bomba (LatinJazz) at Keyes Memorial Field, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Mark Hummel – Remembering Little Walter - at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~

~ for lineup

see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-

Website.pdf ~

Friday, July 12, 2024

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

The Wailers with Dis’n’Dat Band and Supernothing at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 6pm ET ~

https://www.therangemason.com/

Bella’s Bartok at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! DAWNLAND FESTIVAL OF ARTS & IDEAS (Native American cultural festival

including music performances) at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~

https://www.abbemuseum.org/dawnland-festival/

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Donna and Rick Nestler with special guest Rik Palieri presented by the Lynda Cohen Performing

Arts Series at the AMC Highland Center; 7 to 9 pm. Arrive early at 4:30pm for a family-oriented

showcase of music from the Maritime tradition; Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH 03575

Venue Phone: 603-466-2727

The Black Feathers at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ doors 7:30pm ET ~

https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Villalobos Brothers (Mexican music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Catie Curtis at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Dead to the Core (acoustic Grateful Dead tribute) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Dance! Canterbury NH 2nd Sunday Contra Dance Series, Perish House, 6 Hackleboro Rd,

Canterbury Center NH 03224 (Just off the Common Behind the General Store) ~ 5-8PM ET ~

More Information: Gale 603 715 6666

The Black Feathers at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ doors 3pm ET ~

https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Fieldl, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, July 15, 2024

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Aoife O'Donovan & Hawktail at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Duane Betts at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21, 2024

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~

~ Dry

Branch Fire Squad, Della Mae, Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Tony Trischka’s

EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Steeldrivers, Hawktail, The

Travelin’ McCourys, The Gibson Brothers, Sister Sadie, I Draw Slow, Shadowgrass, The Sam Grisman

Project, Wyatt Ellis, Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky, Charlie Parr, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Brennen

Leigh, SCYTHIAN, The Mammals, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Pine Leaf Boys, Charm City

Junction, Le Vent du Nord, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, The Faux Paws, Joe Newberry, Twisted

Pine, Mike+Ruthy (of the Mammals), Zoe & Cloyd, Pictrola, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish &

Quickstep, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Niamh Parsons &

Graham Dunne, The Clements Brothers, Country GongBang, The Cross-Eyed Possum, Into The Fog,

Mild Goose Chase, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Berklee College of Music: American Roots Music

Program Emerging Artist Showcase,

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Willie Watson at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, July 19, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~

8pm ET ~

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Maya De Vitry, Colonial Theater, BethlehemNH

Tribute to the late Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson at Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET

~

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Zoe and Cloyd (klezgrass) at Seven Star Arts Center, Sharon VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/

Kenny Brothers Band (unplugged) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

The Del McCoury Band at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/94170573/the-del-mccoury-band-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Midnight Wrens at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ details TBA~

~ Molly Tuttle, Watchhouse, Maya De Vitry and lots more..

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~

~ 37th annual

Festival! [July 26-28]Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen, Connecticut. ~ ~

The Nields, Grace Morrison and Heather Maloney

Friday, July 26, 2024

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Bill Kirchen at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~

~ featuring Steve Rapson

The Kelli Baker Nand at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in theCircus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Pointe Noir Cajun Band at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm

ET ~ https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/pointe-noir-cajun-band-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more

info: events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring

chairs or blankets. No dogs please.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

John Cruz at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Sonny Landreth with Cindy Cashdollar at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~

7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-

10:30pm ET ~

~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim

DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Regina Spektor at Merrill Auditorium, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://reginaspektor.com/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, August 3, 2024

High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street,

Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-

house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic

Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/marc-cohn

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Blues on the Range at The Range, Mason NH ~ gates 12 noon ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, August 9, 2024

Jess Cornelius at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Slavic Soul Party at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/

É.T.É Québecois at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ With lovely vocal harmonies, deep groove, stepdancing, and rich

instrumentation, É.T.É are an explosive trio on stage, transforming the nostalgia of a kitchen party into an

unforgettable show experience that celebrates the joie de vivre of Québecois culture.

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Garrison Keillor Tonight at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Martin Sexton and Ryan Montbleau at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Festival! [August 10-11] Barefoot Music Festival, 34 Bethel Road, Hillsborough NH (multi-genre

festival) ~ begins noon Saturday, ends 9pm Sunday ~

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Dance! Canterbury NH 2nd Sunday Contra Dance Series, Perish House, 6 Hackleboro Rd,

Canterbury Center NH 03224 (Just off the Common Behind the General Store) ~ 5-8PM ET ~

More Information: Gale 603 715 6666

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-

1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Festival! August 15-August 18 Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Fest. Manchester, Vt. With the

Travelin McCourys, Jerry Douglass, Aoife O’Donovan and Hawktail, Crooked Still, Watchhouse and

more...greenmountainbluegrass.com

Larry McCray at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, August 16, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Saturday August 17, 2024

Save Ferris (Ska) under the arch at at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Myra Flynn at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~

https://www.indigogirls.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Monday, August 19, 2024

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm

ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 23, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Tuba Skinny at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Soles of Duende at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Tom Smith at Callie’s Common, Nubanusit Neighboprhood, West Peterborough NH ~ 2pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rob-ickes-trey-hensley/

Bread & Puppet Sunday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stone & Snow at Shelburne Memorial Library, Killington VT ~ time TBA ~

Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen (of Coig) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, August 30, 2024

Stone & Snow at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ time TBA ~

Sarah Jarosz at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/73729351/sarah-jaroszpolaroid-lovers-tour-lowell-lowell-summer-music-

series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~

~

Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, Driveby Truckers, Larkin Poe, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic

Country, Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Rebirth Brass Band, The Strumbellas, Ruthie Foster,

Shemekia Copeland, GA=20, Grady Spencer and the Work, Yarn, Cousin Curtis, Will Evans, Julia Pratt,

Rose and the Bros, C-4 avec Steve Riley, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Cedric Watson and Bijou

Creole, Pine Leaf Boys, Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters and Frank Viele, Paul

Gabriel Blues Band.

[Aug 30-31[ Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~

https://www.simpletix.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-155987 ~ GoldenOak , Oshima

Brothers , Max Garcia Conover, Louisa Stancioff, Connor Garvey, South For Winter, Dead Gowns

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~

~ featuring Tom Smith

Stone & Snow at The Hayloft at Dragonfly, Bridgton ME ~ time TBA ~

Bread & Puppet Saturday Show in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Brooks Hubbard at Star Mountain events, 139 Star Mountain Road, Sharon VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

https://www.sevenstarsarts.org/brooks-hubbard-at-star-mountain-events.html ~ For more info:

events@starmountainevents.com or 802- 765-4454, Picnickers are welcome. Come Early, bring chairs or

blankets. No dogs please.

Todd Hearon and Tiny Dog Fight at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/toddhearon24/

Festival! Keene Music Festival, downtown Keene NH (multi-genre festival) ~ 10am-10pm ET ~

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! New World Festival at Chandler Center fr the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 12 noon to 11pm ET ~

https://www.chandler-arts.org/newworld ~ Cantrip, Conor Mallon (Connla), Hiraezh, Claire Boucher,

Brad Hurley, Lysandre Chartrand, Footworks, Kalos, Été, Le Vent du Nord, Le Winston Band, Mick

McCauley, Morris Dancers

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ari Hest in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, September 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-

10:30pm ET ~

~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim

DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~

doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The

Honey Bees featured

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Bread & Puppet Political Leaf-Peeping in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Annual Fiddle and Banjo Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell

MA ~ 10am to 6pm ET ~ Contact: info@lowellbanjoandfiddlecontest.org

Festival! River Roads Festival, Easthampton MA ~ noon to 10pm ET ~

~ featuring Dar Williams, Haley Heynderickx,

Cheryl Wheeler, Gail Ann Dorsey, Paula Cole, Jill Sobule, Sunny War, High Tea, Find Your Way

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-

1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sam Shackelton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Old 97s at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-

tickets/venue

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Sierra Ferrell at State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Friday, September 13, 2024

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Chocolate Church Arts, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~

7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rodney Crowell w/ Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton

MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Friday, September 20 through Sunday September 22, 2024

Festival! Fresh Grass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ details TBA~

https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-northadams/ https://massmoca.org/ ~ SHAKEY GRAVES,

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY, THE DEVIL MAKES THREE, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS,

BÉLA FLECK, EDMAR CASTAÑEDA, ANTONIO SANCHEZ TRIO & MORE

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Jon McLaughlin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 27, 2024

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street,

Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Clem Snide at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Liz Longley at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Festival! The Song Sessions at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ concert Sept 27 Cosy Sheridan, Sloan Wainwright, Charlie Koch, Glen

Roethel workshops Sept 28-29

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~

~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, October 4, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-

10:30pm ET ~

~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim

DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~

doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~

Tom Pirozzoli featured

Jacob Jolliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~

https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Suzanne Vega at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, October 11, 2024

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

GENEVIÈVE RACETTE at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-

1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVAArts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Rush at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Ward Hayden and the Outiers at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~

~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-

10:30pm ET ~

~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim

DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~

doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~

Wendy Keith featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Billy Prine presents Songs and Stories of John Prine at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVAArts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-

10:30pm ET ~

~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim

DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~

doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~

Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Tom Smith at Francestown Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

