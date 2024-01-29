The Folk Show's Music and Dance Calendar 1.28.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, January 22, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 29, 2024

Farewell concerts at The Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming ~ Free live music all afternoon!

1:00 - 1:25: Mike Dowst

1:30 - 1:55: Rock Dove

2:00 - 2:50: Andrew Polaków

3:00 - 3:25: Emma & Jon Booth

3:30 - 3:55: Planet Parlor

4:00 - 4:50: Guy Capecelatro III

5:00 - 5:50: Northern

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

On A Winter’s Night (P. Larkin/ L. Kaplansky/ J. Gorka/ C. Eberhardt) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/page/2/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/on-a-winters-night/

The Soggy Po’Boys at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Sweet Petunia at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Jill Sobule at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. Remaining dates this winter, Thursdays, Feb 1, Mar 7, and April 4, 2024. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi.

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Kyshona at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/kyshona/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Dance! Mostly Waltz at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

High Strung Strummers at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET (doors 7pm) ~ https://www.facebook.com/people/Wilton-Folk-Caf%C3%A9-Wilton-NH/100057350473340/

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Catfish Howl Band featured

Ellis Paul and Jill Sobule at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

The Wolff Sisters upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Jim Curry plays the music of John Denver at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://issuu.com/musichall/docs/24_janfebmarch_magazine/6

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm Steve Zakon-Anderson calling, with Dave Langford on fiddle.

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Hutchinson Family Singers Legacy presentation at The Nashua Historical Society Archives and Museums, Nashua NH ~ 1pm ET (show up early to hear performances of Hutchinson Family Songs throughout the building) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080877289705029/

Wallace Field at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

GoldenOak at Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://bangorartsexchange.org/product-category/events/live-music/

603 Folk: evening of NH singer-songwriters at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Sophie B. Hawkins at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Isness Ensemble at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1068014617575853/

Palaver String Quartet: Nightingale in a Tree ft. Fredy Clue + Jamie Oshima at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Dan Bern at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Soggy Po’Boys at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Thom's 75th Birthday Hootenanny at the Wildcat Tavern, Jackson NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/911380197054462/

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Suzy Thompson at notloB Parlour Concerts, 7 Fairbanks St, Harvard, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/716447336923290/

Roomful of Blues at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Caroline Cotter at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/

Live From Laurel Canyon – “Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock” at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Friday, February 9, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042 ~ Music by Ryan & Brennish Thomson, recipients of the 2023 New Hampshire Governor’s Arts Award for Folk Heritage

Anonymous Coffeehouse at Lebanon First Congregational Church, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Green Heron https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104861436

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Genticorum at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699226041835922/

The Incidentals at Riley’s Place, 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699226041835922/

Squeezebox Stompers “Mardi Gras at the Bull” at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Fox Vance at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://issuu.com/musichall/docs/24_janfebmarch_magazine/6

Reed Foehl at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sean Rowe at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Heather Pierson Mardi Gras Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~also live-streamed

Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy – Love Songs and Stories at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/aylabrown/

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Abbie Gardner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Mardi Gras with Folksoul Band and Bayou X at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Jontavious Willis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Soggy Po’Boys Mardi Gras at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Wilton Winter Fest at Town Hall, (and elsewhere in downtown Wilton) Wilton NH ~ music 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/894729198683093/

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Soggy Po’Boys at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Molly Parden, Louisa Stanicoff, Eliza Edens at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Katie Henry Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/