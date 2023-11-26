Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, November 27, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 27, 2023

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Soggy po’Boys at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Mike Block Trio at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Celtic Woman at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellauditorium.com/

Jeff Snow “Celtic Christmas” at Forbush Memorial Library, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/297737569752848/

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

David Broza at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Mike Block Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Marc Cohen and Shawn Colvin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

November Sonwriter Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light with Naomi Nye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Melissa Ferrick at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~ also livestreamed

Dvy Knowles with Jeffrey Gaines at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, December 1, 2023

Dance! Mostly Waltzes Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Anonymous Coffeehouse 10 South Park Street Lebanon, NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Briezyjane at Boulder Cafe, Fitchburg MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/262496096242675/

Love Crumbs with Noble Dust at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Todd Hearon, Lucy Chapin, Seth Gallant, Greg Loftus, Dan Baza “The Copperheads, a songwriters’ circle” at The Stone Church, 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Anonymous Coffee House, Green Room Gathering, Lebanon NH ~ 5:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ Please RSVP to anoncoffeehouse@gmail.com if you plan to attend. hosted by singer-songwriter Rob Leblanc.

Saturday, December 2, 2024

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/ ~ Hannah Johlas will be calling with music from Sycamore: Cedar Stanistreet - fiddle, Michael Sokolovsky - guitar and feet.

Dance! First Staurday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Steve Schuch at Quaker Meeting House, 11 Oxbow Road, Canterbury NH ~ 7pm ET ~ Tickets are available online here (https://donorbox/events/521018) through Nov. 30. Children age 17 and under are free. Advance tickets are recommended due to limited seating. Half of all ticket sales and any other funds raised will go to the Concord Friends Meeting’s Asylum Seekers Support Fund, which directly assists asylum seekers with the legal expenses involved in securing refuge in the U.S.

Susie Burke, Steve Roy and Kent Allyn Christmas Show at UU Church 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ all tickets will be AT THE DOOR

Bluegrass Christmas Concert with Southern Rail at VFW Hall, 143 Court Street, Laconia NH ~ doors 1pm ET ~ benefit concert for FGSC Children’s Alliance Benefit Fund, 544 Meeting House Road, Gilmanton NH 03237 mail $25 check to FGSC with SASE for advance purchase or buy ticket at door.

Modern Fools at Mole Hill Theatre, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057650020035

Indigo Girls at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/events/

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Peppino D’Agostino at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Breaking Strings at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~ also livestreamed

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~ featuring the Kukuleles!

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo with Mark & Jill at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tom Rush in the Sawtelle Room at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Ryan Williamson and the hAart of sound at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Heather Pierson Trio (Charlie Brown) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Lyle Divinsky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

The Whisky Treaty Roadshow and Jamie Mclean Band at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Windborne at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Soggy po’Boys at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Will Dailey and his band at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Mister Sun plays Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite (Bluegrass) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Windborne at UU Church (sponsored by Mariposa Museum), Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Friday, December 8, 2023

Dance! Bread&Roses Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Welcome Yule: a Midwinter Celebration at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://welcomeyule.org/

Jake Blount, Afrofuturist Spirituals at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.epsilonspires.org/

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Sawyer Fredericks at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Low Lily at Court Street Arts, Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://courtstreetarts.org/events/

Mister Sun (Nutcracker Suite) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Lui Collins at Montague Common Hall, Montague MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/events/

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Dance! Contradancing Night at Canterbury Shaker Village, Canterbury NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/event/community-old-time-new-hampshire-dance/ https://www.shakers.org/events/ ~ Part of our holiday Merry Merry Celebration, this event features music by Dudley Laufman with Wind In The Timothy and Canterbury Orchestra singers! All the dances — longways, quadrilles, circle — will be called and will be user friendly and suitable for families, children and folks of all abilities. Featuring hot apple cider, hot choc, and holiday sweet treats.

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Susie Burke, Steve Roy and Kent Allyn Christmas Show Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/holiday-folk-concert/

Welcome Yule: a Midwinter Celebration at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://welcomeyule.org/

Round Room Coffee House (second Saturday each month), Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/people/Round-Room-Coffee-House-New-Account/100092554116843/

GoldenOak at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Girl Named Tom at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Tracy Grammer at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Holiday Folk Concert at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/events/ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/holiday-folk-concert/ ~ Susie Burke , Kent Allyn, Steve Roy, and more

A Celtic Christmas with Screaming Orphans, The Spain Brothers, and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1009564056943975/

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Revels North at the Latchis Theatre, Barattleboro VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/revelsnorth https://www.facebook.com/events/304797598929930/ ~ with Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy

Eileen Ivers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/nashua-center-for-the-arts-tickets/venue

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Windborne at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Low Lily Solstice Celebration at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Eloise & Co at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Five O’Clock Shadow at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Harvey Reid and Jouyce Andersen at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ http://woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Lunasa (Irish Solstice) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~ also livestreamed

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Dance! [2nd and 4th] Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Will Ogmundson (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Recital and Sing-Along (including carol singing) at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 12:10pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/events/

Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday December 15, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Susie Burke, Steve Roy and Kent Allyn Christmas Show at Kittery Art Association at Kittery Point, ME United Church, 23 Pepperell Road, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-concert-series-with-susie-burke-kent-allyn-steve-roy-tickets-759702198727

Revels North at Claremont Opera House, Clarement NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/revelsnorth https://www.facebook.com/events/1743957182780960/ ~ Brendan Taaffe

Darlingside with Caitlin Canty at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Seaside Yuletide with Jon Butcher, Alan Estes and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

A Celtic Christmas with Lunasa at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Button Factory Stage, Portsmouth NH ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://wscafm.org/the-button-factory-stage-home/

Sandy Bailey and Stefan Weiner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at the Lawrence Library, Pepperell MA ~ 7-10pm ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall ~ also livestreamed

Northern Lights Concert (women’s vocal ensemble) at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 12:10pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/events/

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Susie Burke, Steve Roy and Kent Allyn Christmas Show at Kittery Art Association at Kittery Point, ME United Church, 23 Pepperell Road, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-concert-series-with-susie-burke-kent-allyn-steve-roy-tickets-759702198727

Revels North at Mascoma Valley Regional High School, East Wakefield NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/revelsnorth https://www.facebook.com/events/295521753429946/ ~ with Wheezer and Squeezer (Jeremiah McLane & Tim Cummings)

Taylor O’Donnell Trio at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

A Celtic Christmas with Ishna at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ info@peterboroughconcertseries.com https://peterboroughconcertseries.com

Noel on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ the “Anything Goes Trio” with vocalist Jazimina MacNeil, violinist Marjorie Gere, and pianist Dan Sedgwick, and featuring our own Norway Pond Festival Singers and the youngsters of Jr. Mints.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Henhouse Prowlers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Holliday Singalong at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Harvey Reid and Jouyce Andersen at Community Church, Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ http://woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at The Elms, Castine ME ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.theelmsatcastine.com/

Dance! Brattleboro Bal Folk (December Edition) at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm to 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/7086158874767977/ ~ Live music & dance instruction by Eloise & Co., Becky Tracy (fiddle) & Rachel Bell (accordion)

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Preacher and Daisy at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Windborne livestream ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Caroling on the Common (Music on Norway Pond), Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Nefesh Mountain at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal with The Rough and Tumble at Court Street Arts, Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://courtstreetarts.org/events/

Low Lily with Katie McNally Neil Pearlman at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/low-lilys-winter-solstice-celebration-with-special-guests-katie-mcnally-and-neil-pearlman/

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm Winter Solstice Concert at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, December 23, 2023

The Nields Holiday Show at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Seamus Conley and Vanessa Hale with Amy Conley at Unitaria nUniversalist Chirch, Milford NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/867462441509286

Friday, December 29, 2023

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Darling Hill at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2305161656334022/

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Dance! New Year’s Eve Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Primo Cubano at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Roomful of Blues at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Rockspring at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rockspring-nye/

Hiroya Tsukumoto (and many more performers) at First Night North, St. Johnsbury VT ~ 3pm to midnight ET~ https://www.catamountarts.org/first-night-north/ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Friday, January 5, 2023

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dub Apocalypse at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Wednesday, January 10, 2023

Dance! Second Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Soks in the Frying Pan (Irish) in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, January 12, 2024

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Peter Mulvey and the Crumbling Beauties at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Mtali Banda at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Randy Armstrong at Franklin Public Library, Franklin HN ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.franklinoperahouse.org/

Matt White (songs and stories of Willie Nelson) at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Gibson Brothers at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/events/the-gibson-brothers-the-darkest-hour-tour/?occurrence=2024-01-13

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Jax Hollow at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Monday, January 17, 2024

The Brother Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Emma Langford at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Gunning and Cormier at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Joe Crookston at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Castlebay (Celtic) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kris Delmhorst at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Windborne at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Alicia Casey (violin) and Chenyu Wang (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, January 26, 2024

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, January 27, 2024

High Range with Hot Skillet Club at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Harrison Goodell in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/harrison-goodell/

Saturday, January 27 through Sunday, January 28, 2024

Festival! Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival, Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way Brattleboro, VT ~ ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ ~ 2024 will mark the 17th Northern Roots Festival, a perennially favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland and more. Plans for the 2023-24 festival are well underway – and will include the usual varied schedule of Saturday afternoon workshops and a Saturday evening concert. Joining us this year are two Boston area groups – Eight Feet Tall, bringing us tunes and dancing, and Triga, bringing Scandinavian-influenced tunes on nyckelharpa, fiddle, and bouzouki. The evening concert will also feature Jake Grieco and Cedar Stanistreet’s Irish flute & fiddle playing and Amanda Witman’s singing. To round out the evening concert, the 2024 edition of Traddleboro will feature Laurel Swift, Lissa Schneckenburger, and Liana Moskowitz. Join us!

On Sunday NRF continues its traditional three session afternoon format, with a Pub Sing, French Canadian Session, and Irish Session, all hosted downtown at the River Garden Marketplace.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Brendan Abernathy at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Sweet Petunia at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul and Jill Sobule at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

The Wolff Sisters upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Wallace Field at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Dan Bern at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Friday, February 9, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Genticorum at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jordan TW Trio “Celtic Love Songs” at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Abbie Gardner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ The Flurry Festival is one of the largest traditional dance and music festivals in North America. It takes place over President’s Weekend in February in Saratoga Springs, NY, and typically draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers.

The 2024 Flurry will take place Feburary 16-18, 2024, and will feature swing, blues, contra, square dancing, Cajun, Zydeco, English country, Balkan, Scandinavian, Latin, tango, fusion, international, balfolk, instrument workshops, family programming, jams, storytelling, group singing, concerts and more to be announced!

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Cat Power Sings Dylan at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lylelovett-leokottke/

Friday, February 23, 2024

Judy Collins Trio at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

Sunday, February 25, 2023

The Irish Tenors at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Great Aunt at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Lonesome Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, March 1, 2024

From China to Appalachia - Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Biribá Union at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Hayley Reardon and Judit Nedderrmann Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Red Hot Chili Pipers at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Jazz Vocalist Delfina Cheb at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ repertoire includes folk and world music traditions

Wednesday March 6, 2024

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Friday, March 8, 2024

Beppe Gambetta at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/beppe-gambetta-030824

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Rhiannon Giddens at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Dave Hause at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Scott Kirby in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julian Lage (guitar) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, March 21,2024

Eileen Ivers at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Altan at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/rex-theatre-tickets/venue

Friday, March 22, 2024

Community Song Circle with Patricia Norton at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm to 7:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/event/community-song-circle-with-patricia-norton/2024-03-22

Celtic Woman at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Liz Longley at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Screaming Orphans (Celtic Flk and Pop) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tuesday, March 27, 2024

Black Violin at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://blackviolin.net/

Lunasa at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Black Violin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events http://blackviolin.net/

Friday. March 29, 2024

Liz Longley at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Liz Longley at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Friday, April 5, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Catie Curtis at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/catie-curtis/

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Rasa String Quartet at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ uincluded because they incorporate folk traditions along with the classical format.

Friday, April 12, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Molly Mason and Jay Ungar at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/beppe-gambetta-030824

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival/ ~ The New England Folk Festival, widely known by the name NEFFA, is an annual folk festival that blends dance, music, crafts, and food from many places and cultures. This year is our 80th annual Festival and we hope that you will join us!

The Festival is run by the New England Folk Festival Association, a cultural and educational, volunteer-run, non-profit organization. The talent of our performers is also provided on a volunteer basis.

Saturday. April 20, 2024

Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Vance Gilbert at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Louisiana Calling with Sonny Landreth and the Iguanas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/