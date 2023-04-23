© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Folk Show

In Studio Performance: Low Lily

Published April 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
IMG-1302.jpg
Kate McNally
Stefan Amidon, Flynn Cohen, Natalie Padilla, Liz Simmons and Hazel Royer

Low Lily's new album is called Angels in the Wreckage, produced by Dirk Powell. They stopped by NHPR's Folk Show with a preview before heading out on their CD release tour.

The Folk Show

