NHPR Folk Music Calendar 12.11.22

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, December 12, 2022 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, December 12, 2022

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Justin Cohn at Stark Brewing Company, Manchester, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Irish Christmas in America at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=240954~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Songwriter Circle at Newburyport Brewing, Newburyport MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/461609685870929/

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Kimaya Diggs and Friends at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Justin Cohn at The Hills, Restaurant Milford, NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Los Lobos at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

A Nova Scotia Christmas w/Cassie & Maggie at the Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Leadfoot Sam (Blues) at Stonecutter’s Pub, 63 Union Square, Milford NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1813913622305349/

Friday, December 16, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, UCC Church, 42 East Derry Road, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Caller Nancy Wood, Guest musician: Nancy Fiske (clarinet)

DANCE! Third Friday Contra at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Caller: Kristen Planeaux.

Music: Rebecca Weiss and Gianna Marzilli Ericson, fiddles; Joe Blumenthal, bass; and Becky Hollingsworth, piano. Other trad musicians are welcome to come and be part of the amorphous "Back Row Band."

Doug Farrell and Volkert Volkersz at One Broadway Collaborative, Lawrence MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/897599247876463/

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Chris Smither at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at Community Church, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.partialcapo.com/store.htm#!/Durham-NH-Christmas-Concert-Sun-Dec-18-2022-4pm-ADULT-TICKET/p/492661671 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Midwinter Revels at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH , with Jeff Warner, Vox Hunters and James and Jesse Bowman Bruchac and all the pageantry of this annual holiday tradition~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/

Justin Cohn at The Alamo Restaurant, Brookline NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Rock My Soul Holiday Concert (Gospel Choir) at the Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Veronica Lewis at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The hArt of Sound at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield, NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/ https://www.facebook.com/thehArtofSound

Saturday, December 17, 2022

DANCE! Third Saturday Contra at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=239011~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Celtic Christmas at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-10pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/celtic-christmas-ishna

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Suzanne Vega at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/one-roof-concerts-for-the-homeless-presents-suzanne-vega/ http://www.suzannevega.com/

Waking Finnegan, Norway Pond Festival Singers, and Jr. Mints – Noel on Norway Pond at Hancock Meeting House 47 Main Street Hancock, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/12/17/noel-on-norway-pond

Chris Smither at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Midwinter Revels at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH , with Jeff Warner, Vox Hunters and James and Jesse Bowman Bruchac and all the pageantry of this annual holiday tradition~ 2 and 7pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/

Ed Gerhardt Christmas Concert at the Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield, NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/ https://rebeccaturmel.com/

Winter Wassail at Stonewall Farm, Chesterfield NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3271259383134539/

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Chickenshack at Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series, 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199225264027858/

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Judy Collins at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=224

Chris Pureka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Midwinter Revels at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH , with Jeff Warner, Vox Hunters and James and Jesse Bowman Bruchac and all the pageantry of this annual holiday tradition @Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/ https://revelsnorth.org

Zachariah Hickman's Handsome Holiday Happening!featuring the Mike Block Trio and Special Guests at the Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Callaghan Musical House Party Livestream ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://callaghansongs.com/store

Monday. December 19. 2022

The Sweetback Sisters at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/ https://revelsnorth.org

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Chris Pureka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Caroling on the Common in Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/10/13/caroling-on-the-common

The Sweetback Sisters at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream from the Puffin & Loon ~ 8pm ET ~ https://youtu.be/4CkS1Fb96L0 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Thursday, December 22, 2022

“Abby Holidays” Holiday Concert, Featuring Abrielle Scharff at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Friday, December 23, 2022

DANCE! Experienced Contra Dancing at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Sarah Lee Guthrie at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

“Abby Holidays” Holiday Concert, Featuring Abrielle Scharff at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Justin Cohn at The Foundry Rstaurant, Manchester NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Charlie Chronopolous at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield, NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/ https://www.facebook.com/charliechrono

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Jon Nolan & Good Co. with Roy Davis at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Wizards of Winter at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Friday, December 30, 2022

DANCE! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Grain Thief with King Margo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Justin Cohn at Twin Barns, Meredith NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Saturday, December 31, 2022

DANCE! New Years Eve Contradance party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Rockspring at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, January 1, 2022

NHSCOT's Hogmanay Celebration at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 3-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/486950656785920/ ~ Live Music from The Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 6, 2023

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Saturday, January 7, 2023

The Splinters and Bluegrass Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3280290692229429/

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale of Pinedrop at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/the-parlor-room/

Green Heron at Bell & Brick Concert Series, Belknap Mills, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/840891277099863/

Thursday, January 12, through Sunday, January 15, 2023

Boston Celtic Music Festival at Passim and multiple venues in Cambridge/Boston MA ~ details TBA ~ https://passim.org/bcmfest/

Friday, January 13, 2023

NH Music Collective Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5514261851988330/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzey NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org https://www.facebook.com/events/817410323046125/

Southern Rail at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, January 18, 2022

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Friday, January 20, 2023

Larry & Joe at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Joe K. Walsh Album Release feat. Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, John Suntken, and Brittany Karlson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 27, 2023

DANCE! Milford Contra Dance, Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ ~ 3rd floor enter via either side entrance

Reed Foehl at the Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Chris-Smither?performanceid=5812

Gibson Brothers at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, February 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Livingston Taylor at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek with Rough & Tumble at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

The Wolff Sisters with Caroline Cotter at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Stephane Wrembel at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Marielle Kraft at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mariellekraft/

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Alan Doyle at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Friday February 24, 2023

Natalie MacMaster at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/

Friday, March 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Chatham Rabbits and Rachel Summer & Traveling Light at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Monday, March 6, 2023

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Jaffrey Shamrock Festival with Waking Finnegan, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/465092159041977/

Sunday March 12, 2023

Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, March 18, 2023

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/