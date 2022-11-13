Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 11.13.22

Monday, November 14, 2022

DANCE! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?page_id=63

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sway Wild w/Francesca Blanchard at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/sway-wild-11-16-2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. ~ Sue Rosen and Calico (Eric Boodman, Casey Murray, and Jesse Ball)

Cosy Sheridan Concert w/Kent Allyn & Charlie Koch at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1249146589274772/

The Small Glories at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Darlingside at Bank of New Hampshire Stage ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Sway Wild w/Francesca Blanchard at Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://swaywild.com/shows

Green Heron at Currier Museum of Art, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3367668576887010/

Friday, November 18, 2022

DANCE! Third Friday Contradance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Caller Julian Blechner with Susan Conger and Rebecca Weiss, fiddles; Joe Blumenthal, bass; and Becky Hollingsworth, piano. Other acoustic musicians are welcome to come and be part of the spirited "Back Row Band."

Will Lawrence / Wren Kitz / Caitlin Wilder at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/mike-block-and-balla-kouyate-band/

Cheryl Wheeler at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455 CANCELLED!

Susan Werner Live and Livestream from The Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2950607815244567/

Green Heron at Andover Coffee House, Andover NH ~ 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Setting the Woods on Fire ( Bess Jacques and Seth Warner ) at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/setting-the-woods-on-fire-heartbreak-honkytonk-11-18-2022

Borscht at Book and Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/417055417166540/

Withered on the Vine at Bennigton NH Town Hall ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1235567640360976/

David Borsh at Gallery Z Artist Co-Op, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://galleryzartistcoop.com/event/harry-borsh-8-10pm/ https://galleryzartistcoop.com/events/

DubHub Open Stage featuring Liza Constable at Dublni Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/521304533185326/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

DANCE! Third Saturday Contradance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30-11pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ This month, Lisa Greenleaf will be calling. The Moving Violations are: Van Kaynor (fiddle, feet), Ron Grosslein (fiddle, mandolin, percussion), and Eric Eid-Reiner (piano).

Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, 1459 Main Street, Dublin ~ 8 pm ET ~.https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400 https://www.facebook.com/events/1435531403580029/

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ellis Paul at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Clem Snide at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Zachariah Hickman's Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/zachariah-hickmans-power-outage-party-11-19-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Mallett Brothers Band and GoldenOak at the Higher Ground, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://bandsintown.com/e/1026508095

Odds Bodkin (The Odyssey: Belly of the Beast) at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Corey Zwart at Gallery Z Artist Co-Op, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://galleryzartistcoop.com/events/ https://galleryzartistcoop.com/event/corey-zwart/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/brad-vickers-his-vestapolitans-11-20-2022

Any Sunday Songwriters featuring Tom Smith, Shanna in a Dress, Jan Seides Livestream ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Green Sisters at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

“Jamsgiving” The Humans Being, The Faith Ann Band, and Tumbletoads at Nashua Garden, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598104855325023/

Zachariah Hickman's Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/zachariah-hickmans-power-outage-party-11-19-2022

James Montgomery Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Friday, November 25, 2022

DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contradance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm-11:15pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Caller: Will Mentor, More info: Steve Zakon-Anderson, 413-772-9832 or zakon-anderson@comcast.net

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Rockspring (jamgrass band) at Shaskeen, Manchester NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/477411764361664/

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

EJ Ouellette & Crazy Maggy at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/ej-ouellette-crazy-maggy-10-21-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Hearts and Bones at The Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ~

https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/music-of-paul-simon-peterborough-concert-series-nh-5hjgc

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Nefesh Mountain Hanukka Show ( Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, Eastern European Melodies ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

"Irish Night" Matinee with Jim Prendergast & Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

The Fretbenders at Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series, 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5747293625329619/

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Hot Tuna, Acoustic and Electric at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/hot-tuna

Thursday, December 1, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Will Mentor with Sam Bartlett, Max Newman, Julie Metcalf, and Stuart Kenney

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

First Thursday Drum Circle at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364633699126232/364633705792898/

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Open Mic night at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/seamus-egan/

Will Evans at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/will-evans-12-2-2022

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Kat Wright and GoldenOak at Portland House of Music and Events, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Lui Collins and Anand Nayak at Montague Common Hall, Montague MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/event/lui-collins-w-anand-nayak-solstice-in-montague/

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, December 3, 2022

DANCE: First Saturday Contradance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparagus, Caller: George Marshall

Antara with Watson Park at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kat Wright at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786950335691840/

The Rindge Historical Society Museum presents OPEN MIC at the Meeting House Stage, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ email Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com to sign up to perform or for information.

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Seamus Egan Chriustmas Show at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Ballroom Thieves at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

The Irish Tenors Christmas Celebration at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=264&performance_id=7766456&method=restoreToken

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Sing Nowell, tribute to Tony Barrand and Nowell Sing We Clear with Fred Breunig, John Roberts, Andy Davis, Emma Schneider, Arthur Davis, and friends at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nowellsingweclear.com/ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=larts ~ also livestreamed

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Antje Duvekot at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Dan Tyminski featuring Gaven Largent at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/dan-tyminski/

Dar Williams at Jummy’s Jazz and Blues Club (all-request show), Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/dar-williams-2/

Frances Forever at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Frances-Forever---Port-Lucy:-A-Hear-Her-Music-Series?performanceid=5902

Friday, December 9, 2022

Dar Williams at BOMBYX, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Mike Block (Cello) at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/grammy-award-winning-cellist-mike-block-12-9-2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Middlebury Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/lori-mckenna/

Martin Sexton at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=220

Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org

Cherish the Ladies at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Saturday, December 10, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Tom Pirozolli feature at Ashland Second Saturday Coffee House a Community Church, Ashland NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078509964879

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=242516~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Kat Wright at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/853538006028166/

Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfooot at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Dar Williams at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA (Songwriting Workshop) ~ 2pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://pirozzoli.com/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northamptoon MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Noe Venable, Singer-Sonwriter Livestream ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/881493126554993/

Welcome Yule, A Midwinter Celebration at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 2:00pm ET ~ https://www.welcomeyule.org

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Irish Christmas in America at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=240954~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, December 16, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=239011~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Celtic Christmas at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-10pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/celtic-christmas-ishna

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Suzanne Vega at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/one-roof-concerts-for-the-homeless-presents-suzanne-vega/ http://www.suzannevega.com/

Waking Finnegan, Norway Pond Festival Singers, and Jr. Mints – Noel on Norway Pond at Hancock Meeting House 47 Main Street Hancock, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/12/17/noel-on-norway-pond

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Judy Collins at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=224

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Chris Pureka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Caroling on the Common in Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/10/13/caroling-on-the-common

Friday, December 23, 2022

Sarah Lee Guthrie at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, December 30, 2022

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Rockspring at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, January 1, 2022

NHSCOT's Hogmanay Celebration at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 3-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/486950656785920/ ~ Live Music from The Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 6, 2023

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, January 13, 2023

NH Music Collective Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5514261851988330/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzey NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org https://www.facebook.com/events/817410323046125/

Saturday, January 21, 2022

Joe K. Walsh Album Release feat. Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, John Suntken, and Brittany Karlson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Chris-Smither?performanceid=5812

Friday, February 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Alan Doyle at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/

Friday, March 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Saturday, March 18, 2023

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&