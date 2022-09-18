Folk Show Calendar 9.18.22

Monday, September 19, 2022

Myriam Gendron at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/myriam-gendron-tickets-366002361917

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Diane Cluck with Dead Gowns at Greenwood Gardens, Peaks Island ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.greenwoodgardenmaine.com/ hello@dianecluck.info

The Felice Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Open Jam at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/TheRangeMason

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Windborne at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH (as part of the radically Rural Summit) ~ (event starts at 10:30am ET) see website for details ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/ https://www.facebook.com/WindborneSingers/ https://www.radicallyrural.org/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream (and a few seats live in person) from the Puffin & Loon, York ME ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/ http://www.partialcapo.com/store.htm#!/Wed-Sept-21-2022-8pm-Livestream-Concert-@-The-Puffin-&-Loon-Lounge/p/492647417 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHsq8L4lf_Y&feature=youtu.be

Thursday, September 22, 2022

The Beecharmers at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Sofia Talvik at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/ https://sofiatalvik.com/ https://www.simpletix.com/e/sofia-talvik-the-medallion-tickets-106387

Volkert Volkerz (incidental music) at Poetry Cafe at the Root Cafe, 93 NH Route 101, Temple NH ~ 6:25pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1219667025553090/

Diane Cluck songwriting workshop at Greenwood Gardens, Peaks Island ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.greenwoodgardenmaine.com/ Please RSVP to hello@dianecluck.info

Jerry Douglas at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1016

The Sweet Lillies at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/9/22/2022/sweet-lillies

Friday, September 23, 2022

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Decatur Creek at White Gates Farm,

2153 Cleveland Hill Rd, Tamworth, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Richard Thompson at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/richard-thompson-2/

Caroline Davies, Forbes Graham, Steve Cady at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/812240930187881/

Bob Pope and Lisa Greenleaf at DubHub Open Stage, Dublin NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/808922310238893/

The Suffers at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm and 10pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Melissa Ferrick at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Green Heron at Happy Valley Orchard, Middlebury VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://happyvalleyorchard.com/

Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters at Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659

Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/

VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.

CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Open Mic at Rindge Historical Society, 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ~ An outdoor open mic; No advance sign up. Bring a lawn chair. Dessert will be provided.

Museum will be open. Park at School (very close). If it rains, we'll take it inside the Meeting House. Questions? Email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@gmail.com

Richard Thompson at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/richard-thompson.html

Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Keene International Festival (multi-genre), Keene NH ~ 11am to 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/568427544744848/

Trusting Fate at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Love By Numb3rs and King Kyote (Indie, American Singer/Songwriter) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

King Sasion at River Garden Marketplace, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/591205312696148/

Green Heron at 1794 Meeting House, New Salem MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Frankie Boy and the Blues Express at Flatbread Company, Amesbury MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1416013635556491/

Paul Rishell and Annie Raines at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Nervous but Excited at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Decatur Creek at Meadow Ledge Farm, Loudon, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Sofia Talvik at Lower Falls House Concerts, Greenfield MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103459697-sofia-talvik-at-lower-falls-house-concerts

Peter Blanchette, the art of the Arch Guitar at 1794 Meeting House, New Salem MA ~ 4pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Willie J Laws at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4964601066979455/

Charlie King and Bev Grant “She says, he says” Livestream ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/p/69/Event-Tickets

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Sofia Talvik at Bigelow Free Library, Clinton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103459703-sofia-talvik-at-bigelow-free-public-library

Gary Brandt and Jackie Davidson Singing the Good Old Songs Again at Concord City Auditorium, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://parrotfish-wolf-ta5f.squarespace.com/schedule

Hayley Hendrickx with Illegal Son and SmallPond at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Josiah Johnson with The Sea The Sea at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Bennett and Perkins at Deerfierld Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 4:30pm ~ https://bennettandperkins.com/shows/ ~ On the Farm Museum Stage

Pousette Dart Band at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Dar Williams at Songwriting Workshop at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 1pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://tickets.thetrustees.org/calendar/62ab5e5da0eeb8388af8e4d1?view=list

Friday, September 30, 2022

Taylor Ashton and Oshima Brothers at the Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/showroom/

Green Heron at Deerfield Fair Deerfield NH ~ 1:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/404319941669241/

Sarah Blacker at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199450444166215/

The King Snakes and Off the Cuff at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am – 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret/ ~ details TBA

Waking Finnegan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/5344699268983503/

Peter Yarrow at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Decatur Creek at Putney Farmers Market, Putney VT ~ 11am to 2:00pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Ali McGuirk at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Mary Gautier and Jaimee Harris at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Friday, October 7, 2022

Will Evans at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Tiffany Williams w/ special guest Sara Trunzo at Hancock Depot Cabaret, 27 Depot Road, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/407040668150998/ https://tiffanymwilliams.com/ https://www.saratrunzo.com/

Second Wind (Suzi Hastings and Terry Ray Gould) feature at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Marc Erelli at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Saturday, October 8, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Eric Rollnick calling with the White Mountain Ceili Band ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822

Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Not Fade Away Band at Warner Fall Foliage Festival, Warner NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/601348601382186/

Brooke Anibale at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Ashfield Fall Festival. Ashfield MA ~ https://www.luicollins.net/events/

Frankie Boy and the Blues Express at the Jaffrey NH Legion Hall ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/392801812930909/

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Lucy Kaplansky at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/events/the-huntress-and-holder-of-hands-dead-gowns

Armchair Boogie with Annie in the Water at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sean Hayes and Jack Symes at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Friday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ben Sollee at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at Waking Windows, Burlington VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huntress-and-the-holder-of-hands-w-dead-gowns-at-the-radio-bean-tickets-409892207627

Darrell Scott at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Coral Moons and Coyote Island at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Decatur Creek at Norwich Farmers Market, Norwich VT ~ 9:30am to 12:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

[A.J] Croce plays [Jim] Croceat the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1079520769616908/

Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travellers at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/huntressdeadgowns

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, October 16, 2022

John Smith at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Colbie Caillat at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Della Mae at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1020950 https://www.venuepilot.co/events/55537/orders/new

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Friday, October 21, 2022

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jacob Joliff Band at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Schooner Fare at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Crystal Bowersox at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1020950 https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/8170/8171

Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.

Chris Trapper at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Janis Ian at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Watkins Family Hour at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Fabiola Mendes and Albino Mbie at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/fabiola-mendez-and-albino-mbie/

Ali McGuirk at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Acoustic Alchemy at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Wildmans and Honeysuckle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Odds Bodkins (stories with music, on the theme of horror) at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/779590393398284/

The Watkins Family Hour with Sarah Watkins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/watkins-family-hour/

River Sister at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Pete Bernhard and The Huntress and Holder of Hands at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Brooks Williams at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Mike Block Trio at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Friday, November 4, 2022

David Bromberg at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

https://www.themusichall.org/events/tom-paxton-don-juans/

Livingston Taylor at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Heather Maloney at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, November 11, 2022

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at Space 538, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://space538.org/event/dead-gowns-ep-release-huntress-holder-hands/

Saturday, November 12, 2022

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Ani DiFranco at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Cormac McCarthy at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

The Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/blind-boys-of-alabama/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Town Hall, Orange MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Thursday, November 17, 2022

The Small Glories at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ellis Paul at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Clem Snide at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Green Sisters at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, November 25, 2022

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Dar Williams at BOMBYX, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Dar Williams at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/ ~ All-request show

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, January 4, 2022

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzy NH ~ 10am-10pm ET (tentative) ~ info@ralphpage.neffa.org further details available by October 1, 2022.

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Nefesh Mountain Hanukka Show ( Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, Eastern European Melodies ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Friday, December 9, 2022

Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Friday, December 16, 2022

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows