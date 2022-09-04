NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.4.22
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
Monday, September 5, 2022 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Ending Monday, September 5, 2022
Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival Live in the Chicago IL area and Livestreamed ~ https://fox-valley-folklore-society.square.site/
Monday, September 5, 2022
Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ 12 noon to 6pm EDT ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band, BOMBAntillana, AM Goldn, Billy Dean Thomas, Prateek, The Party Band, Los Negros De La Rumba, Bread And Puppet Theater
The Ballroom Thieves with Francesca Blanchard at Waterville Rocks, Waterville ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://francescablanchard.com http://www.ballroomthieves.com/live
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road
603-293-0841
Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~
1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614
International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.
https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance
Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Darlingside with Francesca Blanchard at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://francescablanchard.com https://pressroomnh.com/
Dionne Warwick at the Music Hall , Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Carolann Solobello and Mark Aaron Jamed Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2045684198967460/
Mountain Dog (fiddle) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/
Green Heron at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/ https://www.facebook.com/events/413066270861423/
Little Mazarn and Aisha Burns at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/676750854164431/
John Fogerty at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=7269632&partner_id=264&method=restoreToken
Friday, September 9, 2022
Spike Dogtooth with Sam Duffy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/
Mason Daring and Jeannie Stahl with Ina May Wool at Me&Thee Coffee House, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://meandthee.org/concerts/mason-daring-jeanie-stahl/
Taylor Ashton and the Oshima Brothers at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022
Oldtone Lite Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Tuba Skinny,Down Hill Strugglers,Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew,FERD,Dumpster Debbie and more..
Saturday, September 10, 2022
CONTRA DANCE --Randolph NH Town Hall---Saturday , 7-9pm. EVERYONE IS WELCOME. featuring the World Famous-- BETTER LATE THAN NEVER BAND.
DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Byron Ricker calling with the band Puckerbrush ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.
Eric Blackmer and the Gap Mountain Trio at One Broadway, Lawrence MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://onebroadway.org/
Annual Fiddle and Banjo Contest at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 10am to 6pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/banjo-and-fiddle-contest/
Hanstock Festival at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am – 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret/ ~ The Senie Hunt Project, The Humans Being, Green Heron, Party of the Sun, Dancing Goats, Charlie Chronopoulos, Eyes of Age, Modern Fools.
Decatur Creek at Brattleboro Farmers Market, Brattleboro VT ~ 11am to 9pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Dodging Frogs at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion
https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01
Jonathan Edwards at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org. 603-668-5588
Lui Collins at Water Street Barn and Studio, 31 Water St., Shelburne Falls MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.luicollins.net/events/ https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=561884279063369&set=a.207347724517028 https://www.facebook.com/WaterStBarn.MA
Round Room Open Mic at Congregational Church , Mont Vernon NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1043665406352628/
Sunday, September 11, 2022
The Fretbenders CD release at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm EDT ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-fretbenders-cd-release-with-some-very-special-friends-9-11-2022
Triana Acoustical Concert at Life Forest, Hillsborough NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/389448776602803/
Monday, September 12, 2022
Keene Pride Youth Open Mic at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199080510944008/
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall. Potsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/robert-cray/
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Ari Hest at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Puuluup (Estonian Zombie Folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/
Penhallow at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/
Friday, September 16, 2022
Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Jenner Fox at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=214431~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&
Sam Bush at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/sam-bush/
Keene Pride: The Evocative and Naomi Westwater at NOVA Arts ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5455279444556742/
Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, 2022
NH Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ http://nhscot.org/
Saturday, September 17, 2022
North Sea Gas (The Best of Scotland) at Franklin Opera House, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.northseagas.co.uk/ http://www.franklinoperahouse.org/ 603-934-1901
Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Kyle Carey at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events
Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Don Gibbs at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion
https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01
Sofia Talvik at Wardsboro Curtain Call, Wardboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/
https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103459566-sofia-talvik-at-wardsboro-town-hall
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
High Range Trio at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/
Thursday, September 22, 2022
The Beecharmers at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/
Sofia Talvik at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/ https://sofiatalvik.com/ https://www.simpletix.com/e/sofia-talvik-the-medallion-tickets-106387
Volkert Volkerz (incidental music) at Poetry Cafe at the Root Cafe, 93 NH Route 101, Temple NH ~ 6:25pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1219667025553090/
Friday, September 23, 2022
Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Decatur Creek at White Gates Farm,
2153 Cleveland Hill Rd, Tamworth, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Richard Thompson at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/richard-thompson-2/
Caroline Davies, Forbes Graham, Steve Cady at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/812240930187881/
The Suffers at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm and 10pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/
Melissa Ferrickj at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022
Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659
Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/
VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.
CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Open Mic at Rindge Historical Society, 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ~ An outdoor open mic; No advance sign up. Bring a lawn chair. Dessert will be provided.
Museum will be open. Park at School (very close). If it rains, we'll take it inside the Meeting House. Questions? Email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@gmail.com
Richard Thompson at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/richard-thompson.html
Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Keene International Festival (multi-genre), Keene NH ~ 11am to 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/568427544744848/
Trusting Fate at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion
https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01
Love By Numb3rs and King Kyote (Indie, American Singer/Songwriter) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Decatur Creek at Meadow Ledge Farm, Loudon, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Sofia Talvik at Lower Falls House Concerts, Greenfield MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103459697-sofia-talvik-at-lower-falls-house-concerts
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Sofia Talvik at Bigelow Free Library, Clinton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103459703-sofia-talvik-at-bigelow-free-public-library
Gary Brandt and Jackie Davidson Singing the Good Old Songs Again at Concord City Auditorium, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://parrotfish-wolf-ta5f.squarespace.com/schedule
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Bennett and Perkins at Deerfierld Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 4:30pm ~ https://bennettandperkins.com/shows/ ~ On the Farm Museum Stage
Pousette Dart Band at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Friday, September 30, 2022
Taylor Ashton and Oshima Brothers at the Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/showroom/
Green Heron at Deerfield Fair Deerfield NH ~ 1:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/404319941669241/
Sarah Blacker at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199450444166215/
The King Snakes and Off the Cuff at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am – 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret/ ~ details TBA
Waking Finnegan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/5344699268983503/
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Decatur Creek at Putney Farmers Market, Putney VT ~ 11am to 2:00pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Friday, October 7, 2022
Will Evans at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Saturday, October 8, 2022
DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Eric Rollnick calling with the White Mountain Ceili Band ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822
Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Ashfield Fall Festival. Ashfield MA ~ https://www.luicollins.net/events/
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Lucy Kaplansky at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Friday, October 14, 2022
Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Ben Sollee at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Decatur Creek at Norwich Farmers Market, Norwich VT ~ 9:30am to 12:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
[A.J] Croce plays [Jim] Croceat the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1079520769616908/
Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travellers at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, October 16, 2022
John Smith at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Colbie Caillat at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows
Friday, October 21, 2022
Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Jacob Joliff Band at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/
Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Schooner Fare at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/
Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.
Chris Trapper at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/
https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Janis Ian at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, October 28, 2022
Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Watkins Family Hour at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows
Fabiola Mendes and Albino Mbie at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/fabiola-mendez-and-albino-mbie/
Ali McGuirk at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Odds Bodkins (stories with music, on the theme of horror) at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/779590393398284/
The Watkins Family Hour with Sarah Watkins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/watkins-family-hour/
River Sister at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Brooks Williams at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Friday, November 4, 2022
David Bromberg at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
https://www.themusichall.org/events/tom-paxton-don-juans/
Livingston Taylor at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Heather Maloney at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, November 12, 2022
WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Ani DiFranco at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/
Sunday, November 13, 2022
The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/
The Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/blind-boys-of-alabama/
Thursday, November 17, 2022
The Small Glories at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Friday, November 18, 2022
Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Cheryl Wheeler at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Lucy Kaplansky at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Ellis Paul at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Friday, December 2, 2022
Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzy NH ~ 10am-10pm ET (tentative) ~ info@ralphpage.neffa.org further details available by October 1, 2022.
Sunday, February 11, 2023
Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/
Monday, February 12, 2023
Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Friday, February 17, 2023
Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows
Saturday, February 26, 2023
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Nefesh Mountain Hanukka Show ( Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, Eastern European Melodies ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Friday, December 9, 2022
Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Friday, December 16, 2022
Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows