Folk Music Calendar 12.5.21

Monday, December 6, 2021

Open Mic at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Isaiah Bennett at The Goat, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ 142 Congress Street 603-590-4628

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Sarah Jarosz at Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlngton VT ~ 8:30pm ET ~ http://sarahjarosz.com/#tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sarah-jarosz-tickets-188508352557

Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Virtual Cafe Livestream with Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul and Mary, Marchall Chapman and more ~ 8pm ET ~ https://just1atatime.org/

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Miss Tess at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EST ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com/

Charlie King and Annie Patterson Livestream ~ 7:00-8:30pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/8469/What-the-World-Needs-Now-Odd-and-Unpredictable-Love-Songs

Friday, December 10, 2021

Low Lily with Matt Flinner Mini-solstice Winter Fest at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/438407664363639/

Sarah Jarosz at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ http://sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Shemekia Copeland at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Nat Zegree at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/nat-zegree/

Chris Pureka with Anna Tivel at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Flying Monkey, 39 Main St., Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm EST ~ 603-536-2551, https://flyingmonkeynh.com/

Matt Nakoa at Bank of NH Stage16 S. Main St., Concord NH ~ 8pm EST ~

603-225-1111 https://banknhstage.com/

Charlie Chronopoulos w/ Helen Hummel at NOVA arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm EST ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Karine Polwart and Dave Milligan Livestream from Scotland ~ 3pm EST ~ https://livetoyourlivingroom.com/events/karine-polwart-dave-milligan/

Friday, December 10, 2021 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/carlaulbrich/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=17

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Sarah Jarosz at House of Music, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://sarahjarosz.com/#tour https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/state-theatre-presents-sarah-jarosz/

Eileen Ivers Christmas show at the Colonial Theater, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Shemekia Copeland at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/shemekia-copeland/

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Megson Christmas Livestream ~ 2:30 pm ET ~ https://www.megsonmusic.co.uk/product/vip-tickets-megsons-xmas-magic-live-stream/ https://www.facebook.com/megsonmusic

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm EST ~ 10 A St., Derry 603-437-5100 https://tupelomusichall.com/

Boo City (multi-genre) at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~7:45pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2935298943385746/

Brad Myrick Duo (holiday music) at Colby Hill In, Henniker NH ~ 12:30-3:00 pm ET ~ Winter Wonderland Craft Fair 33 The Oaks, Henniker NH https://www.facebook.com/colbyhillinn

Eric Lindberg Duo at Colby Hill In, Henniker NH ~ 4:00 to 6:30 pm ET ~ Winter Wonderland Craft Fair 33 The Oaks, Henniker NH https://www.facebook.com/colbyhillinn

Truffle at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Twisted Pine at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/twisted-pine/

Joyce Andersen & Harvey Reid at Old Meetinghouse, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ info@woodpecker.com http://www.partialcapo.com/store.htm#!/Francestown-NH-Christmas-Concert-Sun-Dec-12-2021-4pm-ADULT-TICKET/p/414464003 603-673-0318

Rupert Wates with Josh Maiocco at Stage 33, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm EST ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://www.rupertwatesmusic.com/

John McCutcheon Holiday Livestream ~ 7pm EST ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/john-mccutcheons-holiday-concert-2021-ga-livestream-ticket

Brad Myrick Duo (holiday music) at Colby Hill In, Henniker NH ~ 1:00-3:30 pm ET ~ Winter Wonderland Craft Fair 33 The Oaks, Henniker NH https://www.facebook.com/colbyhillinn