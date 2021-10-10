Folk Show Calendar 10.10.21

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, October 11, 2021 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, October 11, 2021

Chris Thile at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/chris-thile/

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and every Tuesday

Open Mic Night at Tandy’s, Concord NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-856-7614

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and every Wednesday

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Livestream “at” Ashokan Center ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/jayandmolly/live

Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Imaginaries at The Press Room in Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm EDT ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-imaginaries-tickets-166707668123

Ben Folds at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ 603-225-1111

Carrie Newcomer at North Church, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1227877657662498/

Thursday, October 14, 2021 and every Thursday

Friday, October 15, 2021

Amy Helm (formerly of Ollabelle, daughter of Levon Helm) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Mallet Brothers at Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://banknhstage.com/

Friday, October 15, 2021 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/carlaulbrich/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=17

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Moontype with Jailbait at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/877145373219156/

Something Stupid at Riverfire Festival, Berlin NH ~ Music 6pm; festival all day ~ https://www.androscogginvalleychamber.com/riverfire-festival

Kevin Horan at Henniker Brewing, Henniker NH ~ 2 to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/354999659705542/

Saturday, October 16, 2021 and Every Saturday

Shoppe Summer Music and Greenville Junktion Shoppe, 50 Main Street, Greenville NH~ 12:00 noon to 3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2092256870912944 ~ different performers each week on terrace above the Souhegan River.

Ladycap with Naya Rockers (Reggae) at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/291492978994817/

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Dana Brunt and Jon Pond at Henniker Brewing, Henniker NH ~ 1 to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/354999659705542/

Monday, October 18, 2021

DubHub Songwriters’ Group in Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/807252153284258/?event_time_id=807252153284258 ~ Limited attendance, see facebook event page for details.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Al Brogdon (Oompah Music) at Dubllin NH Community Center as part of Oktoberfest Luncheon ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/267152495284043/

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Carsie Blanton at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.carsieblanton.com/shows/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=969

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Bitter Pill at Claremont Opera House, Claremont NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364220671818330/

Love By Numb3rs with Opening guest Xander Nelson at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/1233

Beausoleil with Michael Doucet at Dana Center, St. Anselm’s College, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/656198172026578/

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at the Park Theater, Jaffrey, NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-rescheduled-oct-24-4pm

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Enter the Haggis at the Colonial Theater, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Friday, October 29, 2021 ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/elvis-costello-the-imposters/

Friday, October 29, 2021

Adam Ezra Group at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH ~ Doors 6pm Show 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Home Body with Anthony Mascia (multi-genre) at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1315332545571984/

Birchwood Blaze at Vintage Oddities Market, Bethlehem NH ~ 9am-5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/314980803373165/

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

S. G. Goodman at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm EDT ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sg-goodman-tickets-167381116425

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH ~ 603-437-5100

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Walter Trout (Blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/925883041470792

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Wailin’ Jennys at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH ~ Doors 6pm Show 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Keller Williams at Peterborough NH Concert Series ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/797464114475199/

https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/keller-williams-peterborough-concert-series-nh

at Peterborough Town House

Songwriters in the Round at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4690258430986932/

Second Saturday Coffeehousem Ashland, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/644207543651398/

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theater, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/le-vent-du-nord

Marc Broussard at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=696

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The Quebe Sisters at the Iron Horse, Norhampton MA ~ ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102598609 The Quebe Sisters at the Iron Horse, Norhampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102598609 https://quebesisters.com/#tour

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Immediate Family at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Sierra Ferrell at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Saturday, November 20, 2021

GoldenOak at The Chocolate Church, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-11-20-goldenoak

Monday, November 22, 2021

DubHub Songwriters’ Group in Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/807252153284258/?event_time_id=807252153284258 ~ Limited attendance, see facebook event page for details.

Tuesday, November 21, 2021

Hot Tuna with David Grisman Trio at The Flynn, 153 Main St., Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/7/HOT-TUNA

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Gumboots, The Music of Paul Simon (multi-genre) ~ 8-10:30pm ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/gumboots-music-of-paul-simon-peterborough-concert-series-nh

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Green Heron at Nippo Lake Golf Course, 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1035147193900531/

Thursday, December 2, 2021

The Blind Boys of Alabama at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/925883041470792

Friday, December 17, 2021

Coig (Celic) at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-12-17-coig

Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19, 2021

Christmas Revels Festival, Colburn Park, Lebanon NH ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Winter Solstice Mini-Fest Featuring Matt Flinner & Low Lily at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/1337

A Celtic Christmas (featuring Ishna) at Peterborough NH Townhouse ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/celtic-christmas-ishna-peterborough-concert-series-nh

Monday, December 20, 2021

Christmas Sing-along at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-12-21-sing-its-christmas

January, 2022

34th Annual Ralph Page Dance [details and dates TBA]

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-03-26-tom-rush

Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 25, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) at Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival-2022/

Friday, May 13, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-05-13-jonathan-edwards