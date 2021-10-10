Folk Show Calendar 1.30.22
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
Monday, January 31, 2022 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, January 31, 2022
Irish Music After Work at Area 23, 254 North State Street, Unit H, Concord NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3144977235717796
Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic
Claudia Schmidt Livestream from Music Monday with Lea Gilmore ~ 7pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82288394910?pwd=RHMzZ0FhWm5WRlJWejd4aXVPZm5iQT09#success
Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Maeve Gilchrist Livestream from Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Line Dancing at the Saddle Up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 92 Route 125 603-369-6962
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Justin Cohn with Darien Castro at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/
Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979
Rakish Livestream from Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Shemekia Copeland (blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm and 9:30pm ET~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Mike Block Trio at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/
Irish Session with Randy Miller and MatT Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ The first Irish Session of the year! Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!
Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.
Enter the Haggis at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Friday, February 4, 2022
Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
David Leathers (feature) at High Street Coffee House Livestream from Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html Questions? Call 520-9196, or to sign up for 'open mic' email Liz at HighStreetCoffeeHouse@gmail.com.
King Solomon Hicks (blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Enter the Haggis at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
New England Winter Blues Festival at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/ ~ with Luther Gutar Junior Johnson, Curtis Salgado, The Wicked Lowdown, Sonya Rae Taylor
Soggy Po’ Boys at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/
Cowboy Junkies at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Harry Manx at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tupelomusichall.com/
Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://banknhstage.com/
Uplift Winter Ball with Soule Monde and The New Motif at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/239149814872420/
An Evening with Rob van Sante and Chris Parkinson Livestream from Falcon House Concerts in the UK ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/Tulip0852/live https://www.facebook.com/events/490394632509247
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Keb Mo’ at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Mike Block Trio feat. Joe K. Walsh and Zachariah Hickman at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Pokey LaFarge at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Friday, February 11, 2022
Livingston Taylor at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-02-11 https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside | Ted DeMille,Taylor Smith & Chris Dombrowski at The Theater in the Woods Stage, Intervale NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html http://www.believeinbooks.org/
Claudia Schmidt Livestream from St. Cloud MN ~ 8pm ET ~ www.granitecityfolk.org https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar
Friday, February 11 through Satuday, February 12, 2022
University of Chicago Folk Festival Livestream ~ http://uofcfolk.org/
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Peter Mulvey at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Emmaline at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
GoldenOak at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ https://portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/goldenoak
Livingston Taylor Live and Livestream from Johnson Hall Gardiner ME ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-02-12 https://www.johnsonhall.org/
Martin Carthy Livestream from Falcon House Concerts in the UK ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/326123349379258/ https://www.youtube.com/user/Tulip0852/live
Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Winter Coffee House Online: Fifth Business Livestream from Peacham VT Library ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/605142910574107/
Alli Beaudry’s Songfest at The Rex Theater, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://rextheatre.org 603-668-5588 ~ featuring Kevin Horan, Paul Nelson, Nick Phaneuf, Jesse Magnuson
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Voices of the Land: Indigenous Songs of the Northeast Livestream from Pinewoods Camp ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/924469275108432/ ~ Cultural educator, singer and performer Jonathan James-Perry (Aquinnah Wampanoag) shares with us the deep time history of Eastern-style social dance songs of the Northeastern region. Explore the various styles of singing and instrument usage, as well the traditions and protocols of these seasonally-based songs.
Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979
Joe Pug at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Thursday, February 17, 2022
NH Music Collective Artist Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/618798456043682/ ~ The NH Music Collective Artist Showcase at Area 23, our newest monthly series to promote local artists, continues on Thursday, February 17! Join us for a huge variety of songs, stories, and styles as 3 diverse NH artists perform their original music in one special evening!
PERFORMANCES BY:
Karen Grenier (singer-songwriter) 7pm
Eric Lindberg (contemporary blues) 8pm
Decatur Creek (americana) 9pm
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Good Acoustics (James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel revival band) at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/shop/good-acoustics-performing-james-taylor-simon-garfunkel-derry/
Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, February 18, 2022
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Jud Caswell at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, Ferbuary 19, 2022
Jacob Joliff Band at Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4437065533008498/
Soule Monde and The Ghost of Paul Revere at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/ghost-ballroom-peterborough-concert-series-nh
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Susto at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Rachael and Vilray at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rachael-vilray-2022/
Monday, February 21, 2022
Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Marcia Ball (blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979
Thursday, February 24, 2021
Hot Tamale Brass Band (New Orleans Dixieland) at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/shop/hot-tamale-brass-band-derry/
Alan Doyle at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/show/alan-doyle/
Clem Snide at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
The Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue at LaBelle Winery, Amherst NH ~ 603-672-9898
Friday, February 25, 2022
The Ballroom Thieves at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/909982466297260/
Folksoul Band Mardi Gras at NOVA Arts in Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/357089112423289/
Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Soggy Po’ Boys at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Saturday, February 26, 2022
John McEuen (of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
The Ballroom Thieves at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Soggy Po’ Boys at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Iron and Wine at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Claudia Schmidt Online from Madison WI ~ 3pm ET ~ Contact Jody at jodycurley@gmail.com to get the zoom link.
Sunday, February 27, 2022
David Wax Museum (duo) at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
April Cushman at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://banknhstage.com/ 603-225-1111
Monday, February 28, 2022
Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Aoife Odanovan and Yasmin Williams at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Talisk (from Scotland) at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~
David Wax Museum (trio) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Seamus Egan (Solas) at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
rish Session with Randy Miller and MatT Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ The first Irish Session of the year! Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!
Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.
Friday, March 4, 2022
Tedy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Mallett Brothers at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 6 and 9 pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Trout Fishing in America with Carla Ulbrich at the Troubadour (Livestream) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/280895680758595/
Talisk at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
The Tallest Man on Earth at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Celtic Angels Ireland at the Palace Theater, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.palacetheatre.org
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Don White Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 1pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Haley Heynderickx at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Lurrie Bell w/ the Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Vance Gilbert at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, March 11, 2022
Ye Vagabonds at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Kris Delmhorst at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Eyes of Age Acoustic at Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/439379540936193/
Roomful of Blues at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Hop Stop Family Show: Abenaki Artistry at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH (includes music and storytelling by Abenaki ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/355032399307189/ ~ Enter the world of Wabanaki history and culture with storytelling and music by the Sagamo (Chief) of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, Roger Longtoe Sheehan. Meanwhile, Vera Longtoe Sheehan, a museum educator and Director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, shares her one-of-a-kind twined art that blends ancient and contemporary Wabanki culture.
This event is free, but advance registration is required.
Performance will take place in Alumni Hall.
Peter Mulvey with Dylan Patrick Ward at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/345049330780744/
Winter Coffee House Online: Pipe & Slippers w/ Rake Factory Union at Peacham VT Library ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/454170699533843/
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Adam Ezra Group at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/state-theatre-presents-adam-ezra-group/
Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Claudia Schmidt, Sally Rogers, and Howie Bursen ~ 7pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar ~ FSGW Zoom concert.. Yup, we will be in the same space, so you'll get to hear actual 3 part harmony from your square! Lots to sing along with, you can be sure. https://www.fsgw.org will get you the pertinent info as the time draws near.
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Robert Cray Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Ina May Wool Livestream album release concert ~ [time and delails TBA] ~ https://inamaywool.com/
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Marc Erelli and Mary Bragg at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Marc Erelli and Mary Bragg at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Friday, March 18, 2022
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/617408389371742/
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Cherish the Ladies at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Natalia Zukerman at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
David Bromberg Quintet at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Friday, March 25, 2022
Sam Weber at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Kaki King (acoustic guitar) at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/kaki-king-peterborough-concert-series-nh
Eyes of Age Acoustic at Dublin Taproom and Eatery, Dublin NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/299958332081542/
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-03-26-tom-rush
Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night with The Bob and Sarah Amos Band and the Matt Flinner Trio, at 2000 Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/667019137653788/
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
The Wailin’ Jennys at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Jimmie Vaughan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Celtic Woman – Postcards from Ireland at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Friday, April 1, 2022
Eileen Ivers at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/12247
River Sister at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Uplift Winter Ball with Soule Monde and Ray and Russ from the Trey Anastasio Band at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/soule-monde-peterborough-concert-series-nh
Saturday, April 2, 2022
The Henhouse Prowlers at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/the-henhouse-prowlers/
Monday, April 4, 2022
Chatham Rabbits at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Thursday, April 7, 2022
David Mallett at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Bela Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Irish Session with Randy Miller and MatT Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ The first Irish Session of the year! Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!
Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.
Friday, April 8, 2022
The Suitcase Junket at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/
Saturday, April 9, 2022
The Mallett Brothers at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Adam Ezra Group at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
The Suitcase Junket at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Tommy Emmanuel at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/tommy-emmanuel-2/
Bennett and Perkins at St. Kieran's Community Center for the Arts, Berlin, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Sierra Ferrell at Portland ME ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour
Friday, April 15, 2022
Sierra Ferrell at Burlington, VT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Thursday, April 21, 2022
John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Friday, April 22, 2022
Consider the Source at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/347225100580201/
Friday, April 22 through Monday, April 25, 2022
New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) at Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival-2022/
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Senie Hunt Project at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Friday, April 29, 2022
Jigjam at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/jigjam-2/
Livingston Taylor at Latchis Theater, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://latchis.ticketleap.com/ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-04-29
Susan Werner at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Friday, May 13, 2022
Jonathan Edwards at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-05-13-jonathan-edwards
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Maya de Vitry w/Alexa Rose at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/