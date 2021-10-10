Folk Show Calendar 1.30.22

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, January 31, 2022 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, January 31, 2022

Irish Music After Work at Area 23, 254 North State Street, Unit H, Concord NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3144977235717796

Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic

Claudia Schmidt Livestream from Music Monday with Lea Gilmore ~ 7pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82288394910?pwd=RHMzZ0FhWm5WRlJWejd4aXVPZm5iQT09#success

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Maeve Gilchrist Livestream from Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Line Dancing at the Saddle Up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 92 Route 125 603-369-6962

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Justin Cohn with Darien Castro at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979

Rakish Livestream from Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Shemekia Copeland (blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm and 9:30pm ET~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Mike Block Trio at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Irish Session with Randy Miller and MatT Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ The first Irish Session of the year! Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!

Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.

Enter the Haggis at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, February 4, 2022

Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

David Leathers (feature) at High Street Coffee House Livestream from Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html Questions? Call 520-9196, or to sign up for 'open mic' email Liz at HighStreetCoffeeHouse@gmail.com.

King Solomon Hicks (blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Enter the Haggis at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

New England Winter Blues Festival at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/ ~ with Luther Gutar Junior Johnson, Curtis Salgado, The Wicked Lowdown, Sonya Rae Taylor

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Cowboy Junkies at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Harry Manx at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tupelomusichall.com/

Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://banknhstage.com/

Uplift Winter Ball with Soule Monde and The New Motif at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/239149814872420/

An Evening with Rob van Sante and Chris Parkinson Livestream from Falcon House Concerts in the UK ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/Tulip0852/live https://www.facebook.com/events/490394632509247

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Keb Mo’ at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Mike Block Trio feat. Joe K. Walsh and Zachariah Hickman at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Pokey LaFarge at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Friday, February 11, 2022

Livingston Taylor at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-02-11 https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside | Ted DeMille,Taylor Smith & Chris Dombrowski at The Theater in the Woods Stage, Intervale NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html http://www.believeinbooks.org/

Claudia Schmidt Livestream from St. Cloud MN ~ 8pm ET ~ www.granitecityfolk.org https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar

Friday, February 11 through Satuday, February 12, 2022

University of Chicago Folk Festival Livestream ~ http://uofcfolk.org/

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Peter Mulvey at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Emmaline at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

GoldenOak at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ https://portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/goldenoak

Livingston Taylor Live and Livestream from Johnson Hall Gardiner ME ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-02-12 https://www.johnsonhall.org/

Martin Carthy Livestream from Falcon House Concerts in the UK ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/326123349379258/ https://www.youtube.com/user/Tulip0852/live

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Winter Coffee House Online: Fifth Business Livestream from Peacham VT Library ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/605142910574107/

Alli Beaudry’s Songfest at The Rex Theater, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://rextheatre.org 603-668-5588 ~ featuring Kevin Horan, Paul Nelson, Nick Phaneuf, Jesse Magnuson

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Voices of the Land: Indigenous Songs of the Northeast Livestream from Pinewoods Camp ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/924469275108432/ ~ Cultural educator, singer and performer Jonathan James-Perry (Aquinnah Wampanoag) shares with us the deep time history of Eastern-style social dance songs of the Northeastern region. Explore the various styles of singing and instrument usage, as well the traditions and protocols of these seasonally-based songs.

Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979

Joe Pug at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, February 17, 2022

NH Music Collective Artist Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/618798456043682/ ~ The NH Music Collective Artist Showcase at Area 23, our newest monthly series to promote local artists, continues on Thursday, February 17! Join us for a huge variety of songs, stories, and styles as 3 diverse NH artists perform their original music in one special evening!

PERFORMANCES BY:

Karen Grenier (singer-songwriter) 7pm

Eric Lindberg (contemporary blues) 8pm

Decatur Creek (americana) 9pm

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Good Acoustics (James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel revival band) at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/shop/good-acoustics-performing-james-taylor-simon-garfunkel-derry/

Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, February 18, 2022

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jud Caswell at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, Ferbuary 19, 2022

Jacob Joliff Band at Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4437065533008498/

Soule Monde and The Ghost of Paul Revere at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/ghost-ballroom-peterborough-concert-series-nh

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Susto at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Rachael and Vilray at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rachael-vilray-2022/

Monday, February 21, 2022

Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Marcia Ball (blues) at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979

Thursday, February 24, 2021

Hot Tamale Brass Band (New Orleans Dixieland) at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/shop/hot-tamale-brass-band-derry/

Alan Doyle at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/show/alan-doyle/

Clem Snide at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

The Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue at LaBelle Winery, Amherst NH ~ 603-672-9898

Friday, February 25, 2022

The Ballroom Thieves at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/909982466297260/

Folksoul Band Mardi Gras at NOVA Arts in Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/357089112423289/

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Soggy Po’ Boys at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, February 26, 2022

John McEuen (of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

The Ballroom Thieves at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Soggy Po’ Boys at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Iron and Wine at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Claudia Schmidt Online from Madison WI ~ 3pm ET ~ Contact Jody at jodycurley@gmail.com to get the zoom link.

Sunday, February 27, 2022

David Wax Museum (duo) at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

April Cushman at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://banknhstage.com/ 603-225-1111

Monday, February 28, 2022

Open Mic Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ See https://passim.org/openmic

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Aoife Odanovan and Yasmin Williams at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Talisk (from Scotland) at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~

David Wax Museum (trio) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Seamus Egan (Solas) at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Irish Session with Randy Miller and MatT Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!

Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.

Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.

Friday, March 4, 2022

Tedy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Mallett Brothers at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 6 and 9 pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Trout Fishing in America with Carla Ulbrich at the Troubadour (Livestream) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/280895680758595/

Talisk at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Tallest Man on Earth at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Celtic Angels Ireland at the Palace Theater, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.palacetheatre.org

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Don White Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 1pm ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/ https://passim.secure.force.com/ticket/

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Haley Heynderickx at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Lurrie Bell w/ the Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Vance Gilbert at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 11, 2022

Ye Vagabonds at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Kris Delmhorst at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Eyes of Age Acoustic at Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/439379540936193/

Roomful of Blues at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Hop Stop Family Show: Abenaki Artistry at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH (includes music and storytelling by Abenaki ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/355032399307189/ ~ Enter the world of Wabanaki history and culture with storytelling and music by the Sagamo (Chief) of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, Roger Longtoe Sheehan. Meanwhile, Vera Longtoe Sheehan, a museum educator and Director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, shares her one-of-a-kind twined art that blends ancient and contemporary Wabanki culture.

This event is free, but advance registration is required.

Performance will take place in Alumni Hall.

Peter Mulvey with Dylan Patrick Ward at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/345049330780744/

Winter Coffee House Online: Pipe & Slippers w/ Rake Factory Union at Peacham VT Library ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/454170699533843/

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Adam Ezra Group at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/state-theatre-presents-adam-ezra-group/

Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Claudia Schmidt, Sally Rogers, and Howie Bursen ~ 7pm ET ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/calendar ~ FSGW Zoom concert.. Yup, we will be in the same space, so you'll get to hear actual 3 part harmony from your square! Lots to sing along with, you can be sure. https://www.fsgw.org will get you the pertinent info as the time draws near.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Robert Cray Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ina May Wool Livestream album release concert ~ [time and delails TBA] ~ https://inamaywool.com/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Marc Erelli and Mary Bragg at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Marc Erelli and Mary Bragg at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Friday, March 18, 2022

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/617408389371742/

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Cherish the Ladies at Jimmy’s Jazz Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Natalia Zukerman at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

David Bromberg Quintet at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, March 25, 2022

Sam Weber at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Kaki King (acoustic guitar) at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/kaki-king-peterborough-concert-series-nh

Eyes of Age Acoustic at Dublin Taproom and Eatery, Dublin NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/299958332081542/

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-03-26-tom-rush

Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night with The Bob and Sarah Amos Band and the Matt Flinner Trio, at 2000 Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/667019137653788/

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The Wailin’ Jennys at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Jimmie Vaughan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Celtic Woman – Postcards from Ireland at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, April 1, 2022

Eileen Ivers at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/12247

River Sister at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Uplift Winter Ball with Soule Monde and Ray and Russ from the Trey Anastasio Band at Peterborough NH Town House ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/concert-events/soule-monde-peterborough-concert-series-nh

Saturday, April 2, 2022

The Henhouse Prowlers at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/the-henhouse-prowlers/

Monday, April 4, 2022

Chatham Rabbits at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, April 7, 2022

David Mallett at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Bela Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Irish Session with Randy Miller and MatT Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5120848154600727/ ~ Come join us in the cafe as a rotating cast of players jam traditional Irish and Scottish tunes!

Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.

Session leaders Matt Harris and Randy Miller lead an impressive group from all over the region.

Friday, April 8, 2022

The Suitcase Junket at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Saturday, April 9, 2022

The Mallett Brothers at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Suitcase Junket at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Tommy Emmanuel at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/tommy-emmanuel-2/

Bennett and Perkins at St. Kieran's Community Center for the Arts, Berlin, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at Portland ME ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Friday, April 15, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at Burlington, VT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, April 21, 2022

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 22, 2022

Consider the Source at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/347225100580201/

Friday, April 22 through Monday, April 25, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) at Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival-2022/

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Senie Hunt Project at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, April 29, 2022

Jigjam at Boothbay Harbor Opera House , Maine ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/jigjam-2/

Livingston Taylor at Latchis Theater, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://latchis.ticketleap.com/ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-04-29

Susan Werner at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, May 13, 2022

Jonathan Edwards at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-05-13-jonathan-edwards

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Maya de Vitry w/Alexa Rose at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

