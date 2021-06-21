Sound Opinions is where people who love music can come together.

You can make discoveries, debate, learn about pop culture, engage, have fun and find new ways to further enrich your lives through music.

Whether you’re an expert, or just a casual fan, Sound Opinions is your source for smart and engaging music criticism and conversation.

Each week on the show, nationally respected rock critics Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis interview artists, talk about pop culture and music industry news, review new record releases and give trends a historical context. And, because on Sound Opinions, everyone’s a critic, listeners are invited to join in the debate.

Sound Opinions is distributed nationally by PRX.