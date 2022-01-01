Our Body Politic
Fridays at 9 pm
From the award-winning journalist Farai Chideya, a podcast unapologetically reporting how women of color impact today’s major political events. Our Body Politic’s weekly episodes feature in-depth conversations about the economy, health, politics, education, the environment, and the most prescient issues – because all issues are women’s issues.
