Sundays at 6 pm

Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and its grip on our future.

Can the United States be a democracy where people of different races, origins, and identities share power and opportunity? Is it even possible, and what would it take to succeed? Each week, host Kai Wright invites listeners to gather for live, intimate conversations and deeply reported stories in which we wrestle with these questions. We are fostering curiosity and connection, rather than seeking debate and stoking conflict.

We invite our community to participate, not merely listen. We take calls, engage in digital communities, and are seeking ways to build a community among our listeners and around our show.