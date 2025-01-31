© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: California Guitar Trio

By Rick Ganley
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:57 AM EST
California Guitar Trio
California Guitar Trio

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

The music of California Guitar Trio fearlessly crosses genres- exploring rock, jazz, classical and world music with originals and covers. Their influences are wide and varied- from baroque pieces to classic pop and prog rock.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones. No cover charge.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
