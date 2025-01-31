Live from the Word Barn: California Guitar Trio

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

The music of California Guitar Trio fearlessly crosses genres- exploring rock, jazz, classical and world music with originals and covers. Their influences are wide and varied- from baroque pieces to classic pop and prog rock.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones. No cover charge.

