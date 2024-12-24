© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn: Undercover 2024

By Rick Ganley
Published December 24, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

This week on Live from the Word Barn we’re going undercover. Listen back to some of the best cover songs as heard on the show this past year (or so). Tunes by Bruce Springsteen, John Denver, Pink Floyd, John Prine and many more as performed by artists on the Barn stage.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
