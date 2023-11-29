© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you'll automatically unlock $200 in challenge funds!
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Jake Blount

By Rick Ganley
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
Jake Blount performed at The Word Barn in Exeter, NH on Aug 13, 2013. His music has been described as Afrofuturist folklore.
jakeblount.com
Jake Blount performed at The Word Barn in Exeter, NH on Aug 13, 2013. His music has been described as Afrofuturist folklore.

This performance was recorded live on August 13, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; the sound engineer for this performance is Maddie Geier.

NHPR Music proudly presents -Live From the Word Barn. The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

This week, an artist that defies easy categorization —Jake Blount. Jake is a singer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist from Rhode Island, and his music has been described as Afrofuturist folklore— blending spirituals, gospel, and old-time folk with beats and banjo.

This show is from August of 2023, and features a three piece band including electric guitar and stand-up bass. There’s lots of music here - and deep stories too.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.