Live from the Word Barn: Jake Blount

This performance was recorded live on August 13, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; the sound engineer for this performance is Maddie Geier.

NHPR Music proudly presents -Live From the Word Barn. The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

This week, an artist that defies easy categorization —Jake Blount. Jake is a singer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist from Rhode Island, and his music has been described as Afrofuturist folklore— blending spirituals, gospel, and old-time folk with beats and banjo.

This show is from August of 2023, and features a three piece band including electric guitar and stand-up bass. There’s lots of music here - and deep stories too.