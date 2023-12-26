© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!
Classical New Hampshire

Winter Holidays Around the World

By Joe Boehnlein
Published December 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world and their music is wonderful to hear regardless of which tradition you observe.

Spirited selections start in the 12th century with Nova Stella, medieval Italian Christmas music from Saint Francis of Assisi’s staging of the nativity; jazz pianist Dave Brubeck’s classical composition La Fiesta de la Posada, evoking a Mexican Christmas celebration; and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

Turn on your radio, pour a cup of tea, and cozy up to a warm fire with host Bill McGlaughlin tonight at 5:00 on Classical New Hampshire!

Tags
Classical New Hampshire Classical MusicClassicalNH
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 19 years as an on air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.