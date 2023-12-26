Winter Holidays Around the World

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world and their music is wonderful to hear regardless of which tradition you observe.

Spirited selections start in the 12th century with Nova Stella, medieval Italian Christmas music from Saint Francis of Assisi’s staging of the nativity; jazz pianist Dave Brubeck’s classical composition La Fiesta de la Posada, evoking a Mexican Christmas celebration; and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

host Bill McGlaughlin tonight at 5:00 on Classical New Hampshire!