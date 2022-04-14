ClassicalNH to broadcast new season of Carnegie Hall Live
ClassicalNH, NHPR's classical music service, will broadcast a new season of Carnegie Hall Live performances from WQXR, featuring concert recordings captured live from New York City's world-famous concert hall during the 21-22 season. These two-hour broadcasts will air Mondays at 8 pm, beginning April 18. The full schedule can be found below.
The 13-part series begins with Carnegie's dramatic Opening Night Gala following the Hall's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues with performances from some of the classical music world’s most esteemed artists.
Highlights include:
- Susanna Mälkki in her Carnegie Hall debut conducting the New York Philharmonic and soloist Branford Marsalis in a program of John Adams, Sibelius, and Hailstork;
- Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a recital of Beethoven piano trios;
- Violinist Joshua Bell performing with the Galilee Chamber Orchestra for The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert;
- John Williams conducting a special program of his works with The Philadelphia Orchestra and soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter;
- The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in their first appearance at Carnegie Hall in 25 years, with cellist Kian Soltani
- The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Yannick Nézet-Seguin and pianist Seong-Jin Cho, who flew in on very short notice to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2;
- Anthony Parnther conducting the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra in their Carnegie Hall debut;
CARNEGIE HALL LIVE 2022
Monday, April 18
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor
Yuja Wang, piano
OPENING NIGHT GALA
VALERIE COLEMAN Seven O’Clock Shout
SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102
BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide
IMAN HABIBI Jeder Baum spricht
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
Monday, April 25
New York Philharmonic
Susanna Mälkki, Conductor Branford Marsalis, Saxophone
ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK An American Port of Call
JOHN ADAMS Saxophone Concerto
-intermission-
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5
Monday, May 2
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Vasily Petrenko, Music Director and Conductor
Kian Soltani, Cello
Musica Sacra
BRITTEN Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes
ELGAR Cello Concerto in E Minor
-intermission-
HOLST The PlanetsEncores:
SHOSTAKOVICH - Introduction to The Gadfly (arr. for cello ensemble by Kian Soltani)
TCHAIKOVSKY "Dance of the Tumblers" from The Snow Maiden, Op. 12
Monday, May 9
Leonidas Kavakos, Violin
Yuja Wang, Piano
BACH Sonata for Violin and Piano in E Major
SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Sonata
STRAVINSKY Movement V (Dithyrambe) from Duo Concertant (encore)
FROM 2020
Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique - Beethoven 8th Symhony
Monday, May 16
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, Piano
ALL-RACHMANINOFF PROGRAM
Piano Concerto No. 2
-intermission-
Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27
Monday, May 23
Emanuel Ax, PianoLeonidas Kavakos, ViolinYo-Yo Ma, Cello
ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral" (arr. for trio by Shai Wosner)Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11, "Gassenhauer"Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost"
The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert
HAYDN Symphony No. 59 “Fire”
BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26
SHOSTAKOVICH (arr. Atovmyan) - Five Pieces for Two Violins: I. Prelude (encore)
-intermission-
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 1
Monday, May 30
Quatuor Ébène
·· Pierre Colombet, Violin
·· Gabriel Le Magadure, Violin
·· Marie Chilemme, Viola
·· Raphaël Merlin, Cello
MOZART String Quartet in G Major, K. 387
SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 8
-intermission-
R. SCHUMANN String Quartet in F Major, Op. 41, No. 2
Monday, June 6
The Philadelphia Orchestra
John Williams, Conductor Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin
ALL-JOHN WILLIAMS PROGRAM"Sound the Bells!"
Violin Concerto No. 2 (NY Premiere)
"Flight to Neverland" from Hook
Excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind
"Donnybrook Fair" from Far & Away
Theme from Cinderella Liberty
Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter
"Throne Room" and Finale from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Monday, June 13
Gateways Music Festival Orchestra
Anthony Parnther, Music Director and Conductor Jon Batiste, Piano
BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Haydn in B-Mat Major, Op. 56a GEORGE WALKER Sinfonia No. 3
-intermission-
JON BATISTE New Work (World Premiere)
PRICE Symphony No. 3
JAMES V. COCKERHAM Fantasia on "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
Monday, June 20
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano
BEETHOVEN Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1 SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40 -intermission-
BRIDGE Cello Sonata in D Minor
BRITTEN Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 65
Monday, June 27
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director and Conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Violin
GEORGE WALKER Sinfonia No. 4, "Strands"
SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2 -intermission-
SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9, "Great"
Monday, July 4
National Youth Orchestra of the USA
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
REVUELTAS Sensemayá
MONCAYO Huapango
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6 in B minor (Pathétique)
CLYNE Sound and Fury
NYO2 Mei-Ann Chen, Conductor
PRICE Ethiopia's Shadow in America