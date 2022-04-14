ClassicalNH to broadcast new season of Carnegie Hall Live

© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

ClassicalNH, NHPR's classical music service, will broadcast a new season of Carnegie Hall Live performances from WQXR, featuring concert recordings captured live from New York City's world-famous concert hall during the 21-22 season. These two-hour broadcasts will air Mondays at 8 pm, beginning April 18. The full schedule can be found below.

The 13-part series begins with Carnegie's dramatic Opening Night Gala following the Hall's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues with performances from some of the classical music world’s most esteemed artists.

Highlights include:

  • Susanna Mälkki in her Carnegie Hall debut conducting the New York Philharmonic and soloist Branford Marsalis in a program of John Adams, Sibelius, and Hailstork; 
  • Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a recital of Beethoven piano trios
  • Violinist Joshua Bell performing with the Galilee Chamber Orchestra for The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert
  • John Williams conducting a special program of his works with The Philadelphia Orchestra and soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter
  • The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in their first appearance at Carnegie Hall in 25 years, with cellist Kian Soltani
  • The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Yannick Nézet-Seguin and pianist Seong-Jin Cho, who flew in on very short notice to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2; 
  • Anthony Parnther conducting the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra in their Carnegie Hall debut; 

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE 2022

Monday, April 18

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

OPENING NIGHT GALA

VALERIE COLEMAN Seven O’Clock Shout

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102

BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide

IMAN HABIBI Jeder Baum spricht

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

Monday, April 25

New York Philharmonic

Susanna Mälkki, Conductor Branford Marsalis, Saxophone

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK An American Port of Call

JOHN ADAMS Saxophone Concerto

-intermission-

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

Monday, May 2

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director and Conductor 

Kian Soltani, Cello

Musica Sacra

BRITTEN Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes

ELGAR Cello Concerto in E Minor

-intermission-

HOLST The PlanetsEncores:

SHOSTAKOVICH - Introduction to The Gadfly (arr. for cello ensemble by Kian Soltani)

TCHAIKOVSKY "Dance of the Tumblers" from The Snow Maiden, Op. 12

Monday, May 9

Leonidas Kavakos, Violin  

Yuja Wang, Piano

BACH Sonata for Violin and Piano in E Major

SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Sonata

STRAVINSKY Movement V (Dithyrambe) from Duo Concertant (encore)

FROM 2020

Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique - Beethoven 8th Symhony

Monday, May 16

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, Piano

ALL-RACHMANINOFF PROGRAM

Piano Concerto No. 2

-intermission-

Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

Monday, May 23

Emanuel Ax, PianoLeonidas Kavakos, ViolinYo-Yo Ma, Cello

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral" (arr. for trio by Shai Wosner)Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11, "Gassenhauer"Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost"

The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert

HAYDN Symphony No. 59 “Fire”

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26

SHOSTAKOVICH (arr. Atovmyan) - Five Pieces for Two Violins: I. Prelude (encore)

-intermission-

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 1

Monday, May 30

Quatuor Ébène

·· Pierre Colombet, Violin

·· Gabriel Le Magadure, Violin

·· Marie Chilemme, Viola 

·· Raphaël Merlin, Cello

MOZART String Quartet in G Major, K. 387

SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 8

-intermission-

R. SCHUMANN String Quartet in F Major, Op. 41, No. 2

Monday, June 6

The Philadelphia Orchestra

John Williams, Conductor Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin

ALL-JOHN WILLIAMS PROGRAM"Sound the Bells!"

Violin Concerto No. 2 (NY Premiere)

"Flight to Neverland" from Hook

Excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind

"Donnybrook Fair" from Far & Away

Theme from Cinderella Liberty

Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter

"Throne Room" and Finale from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Monday, June 13

Gateways Music Festival Orchestra

Anthony Parnther, Music Director and Conductor Jon Batiste, Piano

BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Haydn in B-Mat Major, Op. 56a GEORGE WALKER Sinfonia No. 3

-intermission-

JON BATISTE New Work (World Premiere)

PRICE Symphony No. 3

JAMES V. COCKERHAM Fantasia on "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Monday, June 20

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello

Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano

BEETHOVEN Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1 SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40 -intermission-

BRIDGE Cello Sonata in D Minor

BRITTEN Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 65

Monday, June 27

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director and Conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Violin

GEORGE WALKER Sinfonia No. 4, "Strands"
SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2 -intermission-
SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9, "Great"

Monday, July 4

National Youth Orchestra of the USA

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

REVUELTAS Sensemayá
MONCAYO Huapango
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6 in B minor (Pathétique)
CLYNE Sound and Fury

NYO2     Mei-Ann Chen, Conductor

PRICE Ethiopia's Shadow in America

