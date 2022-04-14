ClassicalNH to broadcast new season of Carnegie Hall Live

ClassicalNH, NHPR's classical music service, will broadcast a new season of Carnegie Hall Live performances from WQXR, featuring concert recordings captured live from New York City's world-famous concert hall during the 21-22 season. These two-hour broadcasts will air Mondays at 8 pm, beginning April 18. The full schedule can be found below.

The 13-part series begins with Carnegie's dramatic Opening Night Gala following the Hall's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues with performances from some of the classical music world’s most esteemed artists.

Highlights include:



Susanna Mälkki in her Carnegie Hall debut conducting the New York Philharmonic and soloist Branford Marsalis in a program of John Adams, Sibelius, and Hailstork;

conducting the and soloist in a program of John Adams, Sibelius, and Hailstork; Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a recital of Beethoven piano trios ;

violinist and cellist in a recital of Beethoven piano trios Violinist Joshua Bell performing with the Galilee Chamber Orchestra for The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert ;

performing with the for ; John Williams conducting a special program of his works with The Philadelphia Orchestra and soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter ;

conducting a special program of his works with and soloist ; The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in their first appearance at Carnegie Hall in 25 years, with cellist Kian Soltani

in their first appearance at Carnegie Hall in 25 years, with cellist The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Yannick Nézet-Seguin and pianist Seong-Jin Cho, who flew in on very short notice to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2;

with conductor and pianist who flew in on very short notice to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2; Anthony Parnther conducting the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra in their Carnegie Hall debut;



CARNEGIE HALL LIVE 2022

Monday, April 18

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

OPENING NIGHT GALA

VALERIE COLEMAN Seven O’Clock Shout

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102

BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide

IMAN HABIBI Jeder Baum spricht

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

Monday, April 25

New York Philharmonic

Susanna Mälkki, Conductor Branford Marsalis, Saxophone

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK An American Port of Call

JOHN ADAMS Saxophone Concerto

-intermission-

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

Monday, May 2

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director and Conductor

Kian Soltani, Cello

Musica Sacra

BRITTEN Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes

ELGAR Cello Concerto in E Minor

-intermission-

HOLST The PlanetsEncores:

SHOSTAKOVICH - Introduction to The Gadfly (arr. for cello ensemble by Kian Soltani)

TCHAIKOVSKY "Dance of the Tumblers" from The Snow Maiden, Op. 12

Monday, May 9

Leonidas Kavakos, Violin

Yuja Wang, Piano

BACH Sonata for Violin and Piano in E Major

SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Sonata

STRAVINSKY Movement V (Dithyrambe) from Duo Concertant (encore)

FROM 2020

Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique - Beethoven 8th Symhony

Monday, May 16

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, Piano

ALL-RACHMANINOFF PROGRAM

Piano Concerto No. 2

-intermission-

Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

Monday, May 23

Emanuel Ax, PianoLeonidas Kavakos, ViolinYo-Yo Ma, Cello

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral" (arr. for trio by Shai Wosner)Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11, "Gassenhauer"Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost"

The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert

HAYDN Symphony No. 59 “Fire”

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26

SHOSTAKOVICH (arr. Atovmyan) - Five Pieces for Two Violins: I. Prelude (encore)

-intermission-

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 1

Monday, May 30

Quatuor Ébène

·· Pierre Colombet, Violin

·· Gabriel Le Magadure, Violin

·· Marie Chilemme, Viola

·· Raphaël Merlin, Cello

MOZART String Quartet in G Major, K. 387

SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 8

-intermission-

R. SCHUMANN String Quartet in F Major, Op. 41, No. 2

Monday, June 6

The Philadelphia Orchestra

John Williams, Conductor Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin

ALL-JOHN WILLIAMS PROGRAM"Sound the Bells!"

Violin Concerto No. 2 (NY Premiere)

"Flight to Neverland" from Hook

Excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind

"Donnybrook Fair" from Far & Away

Theme from Cinderella Liberty

Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter

"Throne Room" and Finale from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Monday, June 13

Gateways Music Festival Orchestra

Anthony Parnther, Music Director and Conductor Jon Batiste, Piano

BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Haydn in B-Mat Major, Op. 56a GEORGE WALKER Sinfonia No. 3

-intermission-

JON BATISTE New Work (World Premiere)

PRICE Symphony No. 3

JAMES V. COCKERHAM Fantasia on "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Monday, June 20

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Cello

Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano

BEETHOVEN Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1 SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40 -intermission-

BRIDGE Cello Sonata in D Minor

BRITTEN Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 65

Monday, June 27

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director and Conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Violin

GEORGE WALKER Sinfonia No. 4, "Strands"

SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2 -intermission-

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9, "Great"

Monday, July 4

National Youth Orchestra of the USA

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

REVUELTAS Sensemayá

MONCAYO Huapango

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6 in B minor (Pathétique)

CLYNE Sound and Fury

NYO2 Mei-Ann Chen, Conductor

PRICE Ethiopia's Shadow in America