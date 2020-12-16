Zoomnauguration: The Inauguration Goes Virtual

After six weeks of angst (surely you remember) the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden’s status as the 43rd U.S. President. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in person. But rest of the inauguration — including the parade — will largely go virtual.

“The ceremony’s footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined,” reads a statement from the inaugural committee.

Dr. David Kessler will serve as chief medical officer for the day. Additionally, the committee is urging Americans not to travel, and to watch the proceedings from home.

What would a virtual inauguration even look like? Anyone want to wager if the Rhode Island calamari guy will make another appearance?

