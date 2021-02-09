You've Decided to Eat Less Meat, Now What?

There are any number of reasons for deciding to eat less meat. We explore the ramifications of different food choices and learn more about our food systems. We get help figuring out how to devise healthy plant-based meals, including nutrition for children and athletes, as well as how to address specific concerns if you're considering a vegan diet. This is a By Degrees program, part of NHPR's climate reporting initiative. We're collecting recipes and recipe links from listeners and staff; scroll down to check them out.

GUESTS:

Elise Bolster, R.D.N., L.D. - Nutrition Programs Manager, New Hampshire Food Bank.

Recipes

From our guest, Elise Bolster, RDN, LD:

From listener Wanda Rice, a listener:

From our guest, Melissa Groves Azzaro, RDN, LD: - These are recipes she devised.

From Peter Biello:

Annie Ropeik recommends:

Two recipes from guest Daniel Winans:

Cheesy Kale

2 bunches kale, stem removed and chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup apple cider

12 ounces Swiss or cheddar cheese, shredded

4 cups bread, ½ inch cubes

salt & pepper

1 tablespoon butter, to butter the pan

Preheat oven to 400°F. Butter a 9x13 casserole dish.

Heat large sauté pan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and onion, season with salt and pepper. Sweat onion about five minutes, and then add the chopped kale, increase to high heat, season and continue cooking stirring occasionally. The kale will need to cook at least ten minutes maybe more until it is tender. If the pan begins to get dry add some cider a couple ounces at a time.

Once the kale is cooked toss it with the bread cubes and 8 ounces of cheese. Spread evenly in the prepared hotel pan then top with the remaining cheese. Place in oven and bake for about 20 minutes, until it is heated through and the cheese on top is browned.







Thai-inspired Peanut Noodles

Ingredients: for the sauce

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup water

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons ginger, fresh grated

Ingredients: Vegetables and Noodles

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

8 ounces snow peas

2 carrots, julienned

1 onion, julienned

1 red pepper, julienned

1 tsp crushed red pepper

salt and pepper

1 pound whole wheat pasta (udon, soba, or linguini)

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

¼ cup peanuts, chopped

Combine sauce ingredients in a large bowl.

Get water boiling to cook pasta. Start pasta cooking once you are ready to begin stir-frying.

In a large sauté pan stir-fry vegetables in 2-3 tablespoons of oil; season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Cook vegetables until they are tender, but still firm. Add to sauce. When pasta is done add to the sauce. Mix well then top with cilantro and peanuts.

This can be served hot or cold. Tofu, chicken or shrimp work well in this dish.







Listener Sarah Palermo: Meatless ”Chicken" Parm

2lb young zucchini

1 C flour

1 egg, beaten

lots (like, more than you think) of fresh basil

red chili pepper

salt

Grate the zucchini and salt well, leaving to sit for 30-40 minutes in a colander set over a plate or in the sink. After 30 minutes, squeeze out the remaining water, as much as you can.

Mix the zucchini, egg, chili powder and basil in a bowl, then add flour a bit at a time until the consistency is very thick like lumpy pancake batter. You may need more than 1 cup flour depending on how much zucchini you have.

Heat vegetable oil in a high-walled skillet over medium heat until shimmery. Drop 1/4 c scoops of the batter into the oil, flatten with the back of the scoop. Cook +/- 4 minutes per side, or until golden and cooked through. Taste the first one, and add salt to the batter if needed.

Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate. Goes well with pasta and tomato sauce and grated parmesan.

From listeners BJ Wahl and Bob Switzer: Cheesy Tofu Scramble



Servings: 2-3

1/4 cup nondairy milk, unsweetened or plain

2 tblsp apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika or chili powder

1 pound firm tofu, drained and squeezed (we slice into 8 slices and use a dish towel)

pepper, to taste

In 2 cup measuring cup, mix nondairy milk, apple cider vinegar and soy sauce. Add nutritional yeast and paprika.Heat oil over medium heat. Crumble tofu into oil and cook for 4 minutes, scrambling tofu in pan. Pour in the liquid mixture and continue to cook until all the liquid is absorbed. Salt and pepper to taste; add hot sauce, if desired.