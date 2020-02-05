Youth Parole Officer Kept Job Amid Child Abuse Investigation

By 56 seconds ago

Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.
Credit Youth Services Center

A former employee of a New Hampshire youth detention center continued working with children in a state job for nine months after police began investigating allegations that he held a boy down while colleagues raped him in 1998.

The state attorney general's office told The Associated Press that James Woodlock went on leave from his position as a juvenile probation and parole officer in November 2017.

That's well after David Meehan told police he had been abused in the 1990s at the center in Manchester.

Woodlock declined to comment. He is a defendant in a class-action lawsuit filed Jan. 11.

-- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

Tags: 
youth detention center
Sununu Youth Services Center

Related Content

More Victims Come Forward Alleging Abuse At N.H. Youth Detention Center

By & Jan 14, 2020
Youth Services Center

A class action lawsuit filed Saturday alleges decades of abuse at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center, known as the Sununu Youth Services Center.

The suit comes six months after two former counselors were charged with repeatedly raping a teenage boy at the Manchester center in the late 1990s.

(Scroll down for full interview with attorney Rus Rilee)

Rus Rilee, the attorney representing the 36 alleged victims, says more victims have come forward since the suit was filed over the weekend. 