What's Next For The Movie Industry And Theaters In N.H.?

As theaters and studios attempt to emerge from the pandemic shutdown, they're confronting ever-greater competition from streaming services as well as rising demands that they better reflect the nation's diversity.
We examine what could be a pivotal moment for this industry and how you can watch new releases this summer, with or without heading to a local cinema.
Air date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Angie Lane - Executive Director of Red River Theatres in Concord.
- Amy Diaz - Editor at The Hippo.
- Linda Holmes - Host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.