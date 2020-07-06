 What's Next For The Movie Industry And Theaters In N.H.? | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

What's Next For The Movie Industry And Theaters In N.H.?

By The Exchange 40 minutes ago

Credit Pxfuel

As theaters and studios attempt to emerge from the pandemic shutdown, they're confronting ever-greater competition from streaming services as well as rising demands that they better reflect the nation's diversity.

We examine what could be a pivotal moment for this industry and how you can watch new releases this summer, with or without heading to a local cinema. 

Air date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Coronavirus Coverage
Red River Theatres
Film