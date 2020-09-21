 What Would A Zero-Waste World Look Like? | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

What Would A Zero-Waste World Look Like?

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • Rika C. / PIxabay

We’re all familiar with Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, but have we overlooked the REDUCE part? We hear about the failures of recycling, and look at practical ways we could be producing less waste in the first place. We hear from NPR reporter Laura Sullivan on her investigation: Is Plastic Recycling A Lie? Oil Companies Touted Recycling To Sell More Plastic. Email your creative ways to “slash your trash” to exchange@nhpr.org.This program is part of NHPR's climate reporting initiative, By Degrees.

Airdate: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Laura Sullivan - Correspondent, NPR Investigations and correspondent for PBS's Frontline.
  • Ryan Hvizda - She is administrator of Zero Waste New Hampshire Facebook page, also the co-owner of Bona Fide Green Goods, a store in downtown Concord focused on helping people reduce their waste and move toward a zero waste lifestyle.
  • Kirstie Pecci -  Director, Zero Waste Project for the Conservation Law Foundation. This week, September 19–25, they are holding their second annual Slash Trash Challenge. They are.challenging you to not only reduce the waste in your home, your office, and your community, but also to advocate for a future built on zero-waste policies and practices.

 

Here are 10 Tips for Going Zero Waste from the Conservation Law Foundation.

 

NHPR's Daniela Allee reported on a pilot program in Lebanon that gave a small group of residents the chance to bring not only their trash and recyclables to the local landfill, but their compost too.

 

Listen to the NPR Throughline episode called "Reframing History: The Litter Myth" about how “Keep America Beautiful” ads put responsibility for keeping the environment clean on individuals instead of manufacturers.

