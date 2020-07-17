What Will Reopening Schools Look Like?

What will school look like this fall? The state released its school reopening guidelines on Monday, which leave a lot of decisions up to individual districts. We'll chat about how parents, teachers, and administrators are feeling about possibly returning to school in September.
Air date: Monday, July 20, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Frank Edelblut - New Hampshire Education Commissioner
- Megan Tuttle - President of NEA NH
- Ashley Conley - Director of Infection Prevention at Catholic Medical Center
- John Goldhardt - Superintendent of Manchester School District