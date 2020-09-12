What Questions Do You Have About Voting In The 2020 Election?

Voting in the 2020 election will look a lot different than elections in previous years.

More people than ever before are set to vote by mail due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and laws around mail voting are different in each state.

Election officials are also pushing for younger people to volunteer as poll workers for the polling locations that will be open.

Are you confused about how to vote this year? Do you have questions about how to vote by mail or whether it's safe to vote in person? NPR wants to help.

Use the form below to submit your question to us, and if you'd like, record your question as a voice memo and upload it, too. An NPR producer may be in touch with you for future reporting.

