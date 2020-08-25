What Is The Promise of Green Hydrogen?

Is there a way to combat climate change and keep that furnace in your basement? We learn about green hydrogen and examine if we can use it to take advantage of existing natural gas infrastructure to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels. We discuss the promise and pitfalls of green hydrogen and where these fit in the energy future for N.H. and the country. This program is part of NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting initiative.
Airdate: Wednesday, August 26, 2020
GUESTS:
- Sam Evans-Brown - host of NHPR’s Outside/In and former environment reporter.
- Susan Fleck - President, Liberty Utilities NH.
- Zeke Hausfather - Director of Climate and Energy at the Breakthrough Institute in Oakland, California.
- James Temple - Senior Editor for energy at MIT Technology Review.
According to James Temple in the MIT Technology Review, green hydrogen increasingly appears essential as nations work to meet their climate goals,