What Are Your Questions For U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen?

Democratic Senator Shaheen joins The Exchange during the program's first segment on Thursday with an update on coronavirus relief efforts, including the recent infusion of money into the Payment Protection Program (PPP).

What are your questions for Sen. Shaheen? Email us at exchange@nhpr.org to let us know.

This week, the emergency lending program for small businesses reopened, but a huge backlog of applications overwhelmed the system, raising questions about whether it, too, will soon be depleted.

Another huge spending package, CARES Act 2, appears to be in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office has forecast the national deficit will increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year.

Air date: Thursday, April 30, 2020.

GUEST: Former Governor of New Hampshire and state lawmaker, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen has been in the thick of coronavirus-related negotiations these months in the U.S Senate. She is also running for a third term in the Senate. Shaheen is a member of the foreign relations, small business, appropriations, and armed services committees.