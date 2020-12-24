Wet, Windy Storm Set to Roll Through New Hampshire Christmas Eve

Forecasters say a winter storm will push through the region beginning late Thursday, bringing up to three inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

Localized flooding is possible, with rivers and streams expected to crest Friday and Saturday. Snow banks from last week’s storm are likely to block storm drains, which could lead to large areas of standing water.

“Strong winds and heavy rain can cause dangerous and unexpected problems,” said New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “It is best to have a plan so you and your family know what to do when an emergency happens. So, take time now to prepare your family in case you need to take action due to the storm.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and a High Wind Watch.

The storm is expected to drop the heaviest rain on the White Mountain region. Above-average temperatures could produce an additional one to two inches of water from melting snow.

Winds will be strongest along the coast, which could see gusts of 55 mph.

According to the state, utility crews are preparing for power outages as winds bring down limbs and power lines. Anyone who encounters a downed power line is asked to call 9-1-1.