 West Lebanon Man Charged With Voter Fraud In 2016 Election | New Hampshire Public Radio

West Lebanon Man Charged With Voter Fraud In 2016 Election

By 51 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

State officials have arrested and charged a West Lebanon man for voting twice in 2016.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says that Vincent Marzello voted once under his name and also voted under the name of Helen Elisabeth Ashley in November 2016. 

Get stories like this in your inbox - sign up for our Primarily Politics newsletter today.

Records show that Marzello is still registered to vote, but hasn't voted since 2016.

That year, officials say Marzello voted as an undeclared voter in his own name but as a Democrat under Helen Elisabeth Ashley's name. In 2012, officials say Marzello voted as a Republican.

Until recently, someone named Helen Elisabeth Ashley was also signed up as a ballot inspector for the Democratic party for the fall 2020 elections. But the party says they suspended that person as soon as they learned about the pending voting investigation.

In the suspension letter, Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, wrote, "New Hampshire's Inspectors of Election are held to the highest standards, as they share responsibility for preserving the integrity of our elections."

Buckley continued, "It has come to our attention that you may be involved in a pending investigation, and as such we are suspending your appointment effective immediately pending resolution of the investigation."

Does reporting like this matter to you? Support it. Become an NHPR member today.

The party's first interaction with this individual was when they signed up to become a ballot inspector through a public online form.  

The attorney general's office did not respond to additional questions as of press time.

Tags: 
election coverage
voter registration
voter fraud
City elections
voting

Related Content

Judge Schedules November Hearing On Controversial N.H. Voter Residency Law

By Oct 30, 2019
Ali Oshinskie / NHPR

Lawyers for the ACLU of New Hampshire and the state’s Department of Justice met Wednesday for the latest hearing in a federal court case over a Republican-backed law that alters the definition of who qualifies as a state resident. 

We Want To Hear From You: How Can NHPR Help Make You A More Informed Voter?

By Aug 16, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Leading up to the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary, NHPR tried something different: We invited you to tell us how we should cover the election. 

N.H. Town Election Officials Prepared To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

By Mar 10, 2020
Dan Tuohy | NHPR

Town elections are taking place across New Hampshire, and local officials and voters are working to ward off COVID-19.

In Bow, where there is a contested selectboard race, morning turnout was brisk. Bottles of sanitizer stood at the ready; signs reminded people to minimize handshaking.

But for most voters this day appeared to be pretty much business as usual.

Berlin Businesses Told Election Day 'I Voted' Raffle Illegal

By Nov 1, 2017
Jamelah E./Flickr

Two Berlin businesses are cancelling an Election Day-related raffle after learning the drawing violates state law.

Scene Street, a consignment shop, and Tech Pro, a computer repair store, each planned to give anyone who entered wearing an “I Voted” sticker on Election Day a raffle ticket for various prizes.

The State Attorney General, however, ordered the businesses to cancel the promotions, citing a 1973 law that prohibits using items of value to encourage a vote.