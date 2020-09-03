West Lebanon Man Charged With Voter Fraud In 2016 Election

State officials have arrested and charged a West Lebanon man for voting twice in 2016.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says that Vincent Marzello voted once under his name and also voted under the name of Helen Elisabeth Ashley in November 2016.

Records show that Marzello is still registered to vote, but hasn't voted since 2016.

That year, officials say Marzello voted as an undeclared voter in his own name but as a Democrat under Helen Elisabeth Ashley's name. In 2012, officials say Marzello voted as a Republican.

Until recently, someone named Helen Elisabeth Ashley was also signed up as a ballot inspector for the Democratic party for the fall 2020 elections. But the party says they suspended that person as soon as they learned about the pending voting investigation.

In the suspension letter, Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, wrote, "New Hampshire's Inspectors of Election are held to the highest standards, as they share responsibility for preserving the integrity of our elections."

Buckley continued, "It has come to our attention that you may be involved in a pending investigation, and as such we are suspending your appointment effective immediately pending resolution of the investigation."

The party's first interaction with this individual was when they signed up to become a ballot inspector through a public online form.

The attorney general's office did not respond to additional questions as of press time.