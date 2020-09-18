 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 18, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Smoke from West Coast wildfires has dimmed our sunshine - could we see extensive fire damage here, and what’s the link to climate change? The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a case that will decide if a list containing the names of more than 250 law enforcement officers with credibility issues should be disclosed to the public. We also find out about inconsistencies in psychological evaluations used in the hiring process at N.H. police departments. We find out about a demonstration at Cathedral Ledge in the Mt. Washington valley. And what will leaf-peeping be like this this fall?

 

 

 

GUESTS:

  •  Gilles Bissonette - Legal Director, American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire
  • Josh Laskin - freelance writer and photographer.
  • Ryan Lessard - freelance writer with Granite State News Collaborative.
  • Meg McIntyre - freelance writer with Granite State News Collaborative.
  • Captain Douglas Miner - forest ranger captain with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands. 
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR Environment Reporter

Annie Ropeik's reporting: ‘It Can Happen Here’: N.H. Faces High Wildfire Risk Amid Climate Catastrophe in West.

Check out all of NHPR's reporting on the police accountability and transparency:.

Read Ryan Lessards reporting in Manchester Ink Link: psychological tests for new police hires could catch personality issues including bias, but is used inconsistently.

Meg McIntyre investigated what to expect this fall for leaf-peeping season amid a pandemic.

Laurie List
Climate
police accountability and transparency
Racial Injustice
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy

