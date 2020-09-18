Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 18, 2020

Smoke from West Coast wildfires has dimmed our sunshine - could we see extensive fire damage here, and what’s the link to climate change? The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a case that will decide if a list containing the names of more than 250 law enforcement officers with credibility issues should be disclosed to the public. We also find out about inconsistencies in psychological evaluations used in the hiring process at N.H. police departments. We find out about a demonstration at Cathedral Ledge in the Mt. Washington valley. And what will leaf-peeping be like this this fall?

GUESTS:

Gilles Bissonette - Legal Director, American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire

Josh Laskin - freelance writer and photographer.

Ryan Lessard - freelance writer with Granite State News Collaborative.

Meg McIntyre - freelance writer with Granite State News Collaborative.

Captain Douglas Miner - forest ranger captain with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands.

Annie Ropeik - NHPR Environment Reporter

