Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Sept. 4, 2020

Just days before the September 8 primary, we take a look at themes and issues playing out among campaigns. including for Governor, U.S. Congress, Districts 1 and 2, and U.S. Senate. We also explore aspects of the final report of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency, a group formed by Governor Sununu in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing to examine issues of police training, racial bias, and commmunity relations. And we talk with the editor of The New Hampshire, the student newspaper of UNH, about what campus life has been like in the midst of this pandemic.

GUESTS:

Anna Brown - Director of Research & Analysis for Citizens Count.

- Director of Research & Analysis for Citizens Count. Kevin Landrigan - N.H. Statehouse Reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader.

- N.H. Statehouse Reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader. Mary McIntyre - Morning Edition Producer for New Hampshire Public Radio.

Morning Edition Producer for New Hampshire Public Radio. Joshua Morrill - Editor of The New Hampshire, the student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire.

