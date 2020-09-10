Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Sept. 11, 2020

Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas joins us to discuss his campaign for re-election to represent the first congressional district. We get an update from NHPR education reporter Sarah Gibson on how students, teachers, and parents are adjusting to a new school year under pandemic conditions. And we talk with longtime Republican party leader Steve Duprey about former governor Stephen Merrill and his political legacy. Merrill died last Saturday, Sept. 5, in his Manchester home at the age of 74.

Air date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

GUESTS:

U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas - Democrat representing New Hampshire's first Congressional district. He is running for a second term.

Ethan DeWitt - Statehouse and politics reporter for The Concord Monitor.

Steve Duprey - Longtime Republican Party leader who served four terms representing the New Hampshire GOP on the Republican National Committee.

Sarah Gibson - NHPR's education reporter.