Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Political Ramifications Of A Momentous Week

House lawmakers indict President Trump a week before he leaves office for inciting a deadly riot with false claims of a stolen election. It was the first time in history a president has been impeached twice. How will this play out in the Senate, which is likely to take up the debate once Trump is no longer president? Meanwhile, the Capitol is gearing up, and bracing for, the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden amid nationwide threats of armed protests, including at state captitols across the country. Biden this week meanwhile released a $1.9 trillion spending plan that includes a national vaccine program and reflects the idea that defeating the pandemic and reviving the economy are intertwined.

Air date: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

GUESTS: