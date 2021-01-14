Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Political Ramifications Of A Momentous Week

House lawmakers indict President Trump a week before he leaves office for inciting a deadly riot with false claims of a stolen election. It was the first time in history a president has been impeached twice. How will this play out in the Senate, which is likely to take up the debate once Trump is no longer president? Meanwhile, the Capitol is gearing up, and bracing for, the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden amid nationwide threats of armed protests, including at state captitols across the country. Biden this week meanwhile released a $1.9 trillion spending plan that includes a national vaccine program and reflects the idea that defeating the pandemic and reviving the economy are intertwined.
Air date: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
GUESTS:
- Tom Rath - An attorney and longtime Republican leader. He spent a decade as a state Republican National Committeeman, served as delegate to multiple Republican National Conventions, and was an advisor to the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, among others.
- Teddy Rosenbluth - Healthcare reporter for The Concord Monitor and core member with Report for America. Read her coverage here, including on how the state is responding to new federal guidelines on administering COVID-19 vaccines.
- Dean Spiliotes - Civic Scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at Southern New Hampshire University.
- Jazmine Ulloa - National reporter for The Boston Globe. Read her coverage, including her first-hand account of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump extermists. Read several Globe staff members' reconstruction of events as they developed on that day.