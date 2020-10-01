Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Oct. 2, 2020

With a month to go before Election Day, we check in on the dos and don'ts of absentee ballot voting. We’ll also hear about the state of the race for Governor and US Senate in New Hampshire, plus a look at what’s happening in Maine politics. And we begin a series on down-ballot races, exploring what role county attorneys play in New Hampshire.
Air date: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
GUESTS:
- Casey McDermott - NHPR investigative reporter/editor
- Josh Rogers - NHPR Senior Political Reporter
- Steve Mistner - Maine Public Radio, Chief Political Correspondent
- Paul Cuno-Booth - Keene Sentinel reporter
This show was produced by Executive Producer Michael Brindley