 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Oct. 2, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Oct. 2, 2020

By The Exchange 58 minutes ago

Credit Sara Plourde

With a month to go before Election Day, we check in on the dos and don'ts of absentee ballot voting. We’ll also hear about the state of the race for Governor and US Senate in New Hampshire, plus a look at what’s happening in Maine politics. And we begin a series on down-ballot races, exploring what role county attorneys play in New Hampshire.

Air date: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Casey McDermott - NHPR investigative reporter/editor
  • Josh Rogers - NHPR Senior Political Reporter
  • Steve Mistner - Maine Public Radio, Chief Political Correspondent
  • Paul Cuno-Booth - Keene Sentinel reporter

This show was produced by Executive Producer Michael Brindley

 

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
2020 Elections
Coronavirus Coverage - Elections and Voting
Coronavirus Coverage - NH Politics

Related Content

‘The System Needs to Go:’ N.H. Black Lives Matter Activists Call Out Police, Elected Officials

By Sep 26, 2020
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

Several hundred people gathered in Concord Friday evening in a peaceful protest to honor Breonna Taylor, the woman shot to death by police officers in her Louisville, Kentucky home last spring. The gathering on the steps of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, organized by local chapters of Black Lives Matter, was treated as both a call to action and a solemn vigil.  

Black Lives Matter Seacoast Has List of Demands for N.H. Candidates

By Sep 23, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The Seacoast chapter of Black Lives Matter has released a list of demands it says candidates running for office in this general election must deliver. Among them, legislation that would legalize cannabis and expunge convictions for some cannabis related infractions, outlaw qualified immunity for police officers, and mandate the collection of demographic data on a range of police interactions with the public for minor traffic stops to arrests.

For more on this, All Things Considered Host Peter Biello interviewed Clifton West Jr., one of the founders of Black Lives Matter Seacoast.

We Want To Hear From You: How Can NHPR Help Make You A More Informed Voter?

By Aug 16, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Leading up to the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary, NHPR tried something different: We invited you to tell us how we should cover the election. 