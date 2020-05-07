Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 8, 2020

With longterm care facilities accounting for over 3 out of 4 COVID-19 deaths in the state, we discuss how the state is responding. Hospitals are beginning to allow elective surgeries and other procedures. And we go to the Seacoast and the state of Maine to see what “re-opening” efforts look like there.

GUESTS:

Hadley Barndollar - reporter for The Portsmouth Herald and Seacoast Online.

Jason Moon - NHPR reporter.

Dr. Joseph Pepe - Catholic Medical Center President and CEO and President of GraniteOne Health, a network of New Hampshire hospitals that includes Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.

Jessica Piper - reporter for Bangor Daily News.

NHPR's Jason Moon reported on the human toll of N.H.'s nursing home outbreaks.