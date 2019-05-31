Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 31, 2019

By The Exchange ago

We recap the fate of the state's death penalty and the efforts to override the governor's veto. The state files two statewide lawsuits against eight companies, including 3M, DuPont and its spinoff, Chemours, for environmental contamination caused by PFAS chemicals. Senate budget writers try to wrap up the state spending plan with a close eye on education funding. And we preview the events in celebration of the bicentennial of the New Hampshire State House.

GUESTS:

  • Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis at Citizens Count.
  • Kevin Landrigan - Senior Reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader.
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR Energy and Environment reporter.
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU.

Some N.H. legislators after a dress rehearsal for the statehouse bicentennial celebrations next week.
Credit Annie Ropeik/NHPR

Tags: 
pfas
NH Budget
statehouse
State House Bicentennial

Related Content

N.H. House Passes $12.9 Billion Budget Along Party Lines

By Apr 11, 2019
Sarah Gibson / NHPR

  The New Hampshire House approved a $12.9 billion state budget today.

The budget passed by the Democratic majority does not include many of Gov. Chris Sununu's proposals.