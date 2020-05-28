Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 29, 2020

By The Exchange 19 minutes ago

Some Granite Staters have gotten COVID-19 and recovered; we discuss how, even if you’re fortunate enough to survive the virus, it can still have long-term emotional and physical impacts. In the midst of this pandemic, we are longing for the pastimes of summer, including the sights and sounds of a Red Sox game. We talk about the role of sports in our lives, and what the future may hold. And we check in on NHPR's Spanish language audio newscast, ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? (What’s New, New Hampshire?). It provides the latest information on coronavirus-related developments and other news to Spanish speakers in the state. 

GUESTS:

  • Daniela Allee - NHPR  reporter in the Upper Valley and Monadnock regions.
  • Jason Moon - NHPR Reporter.
  • Mike Pesca - He is the host of Slate magazine's daily podcast, The Gist, and the editor of Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Listen to Jason Moon's report on how a case of COVID-19 can be life-changing, long after the diagnosis.

Daniela Allee produces NHPR's Spanish news updates. Listen here.

Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare
Sports
Red Sox
¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?
¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?

State Epidemiologists On The Latest N.H. COVID-19 News & Answers To Your Health & Safety Questions

By The Exchange 19 hours ago
Dan Tuohy/NHPR

An inflammatory condition in children thought to be linked to COVID-19 has arrived in the state, and as more businesses reopen, we talk about how you can stay safe, and answer your health questions about the pandemic in New Hampshire. 

Air date: Thursday, May 28, 2020. 

For Some, A Case of COVID-19 Can Be Life-Changing, Long After The Diagnosis

By 21 hours ago
Courtesy Brandon Paine

A dry cough, shortness of breath, a fever: These are the most well-known symptoms of COVID-19.

But for some people who test positive, that’s just the beginning of what can be a life-changing ordeal.

NHPR’s Jason Moon reports on two families whose battle with the virus will stay with them long after the initial symptoms are gone.

Survey: Most New Hampshire Residents Want To Get COVID-19 Antibody Test

By 22 hours ago
Josh Rogers / NHPR

A new survey from UNH and Dartmouth College shows that about three quarters of New Hampshire residents would like to have a COVID-19 antibody test.

Sign up for our email newsletter for more news and information about coronavirus in N.H.