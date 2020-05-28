Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 29, 2020

Some Granite Staters have gotten COVID-19 and recovered; we discuss how, even if you’re fortunate enough to survive the virus, it can still have long-term emotional and physical impacts. In the midst of this pandemic, we are longing for the pastimes of summer, including the sights and sounds of a Red Sox game. We talk about the role of sports in our lives, and what the future may hold. And we check in on NHPR's Spanish language audio newscast, ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? (What’s New, New Hampshire?). It provides the latest information on coronavirus-related developments and other news to Spanish speakers in the state.
GUESTS:
- Daniela Allee - NHPR reporter in the Upper Valley and Monadnock regions.
- Jason Moon - NHPR Reporter.
- Mike Pesca - He is the host of Slate magazine's daily podcast, The Gist, and the editor of Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.
Listen to Jason Moon's report on how a case of COVID-19 can be life-changing, long after the diagnosis.
Daniela Allee produces NHPR's Spanish news updates. Listen here.