Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 15, 2020

As some sectors of the economy begin to reopen, we’ll speak with Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs. We'll talk about what types of regulations and safety measures are in place for businesses that are reopening, and what the next steps may look like. We’ll also continue to hear from reporters in neighboring states about what reopening looks like there - this week, we talk with a reporter from Massachusetts.
Air date: Friday, May 15, 2020
GUESTS:
- Taylor Caswell - Commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs
- Todd Bookman - NHPR reporter
- Ethan DeWitt - Concord Monitor reporter
- Anthony Brooks - WBUR senior political reporter