Related Program: 
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 15, 2020

By The Exchange 27 minutes ago

As some sectors of the economy begin to reopen, we’ll speak with Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs. We'll talk about what types of regulations and safety measures are in place for businesses that are reopening, and what the next steps may look like. We’ll also continue to hear from reporters in neighboring states about what reopening looks like there - this week, we talk with a reporter from Massachusetts.

Air date: Friday, May 15, 2020 

 

GUESTS:

  • Taylor Caswell - Commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs
  • Todd Bookman - NHPR reporter
  • Ethan DeWitt - Concord Monitor reporter
  • Anthony Brooks - WBUR senior political reporter
Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Restaurants In Manchester Can Use Private Parking Lots, Adjacent Sidewalks For Outdoor Dining

By May 13, 2020
Chris Spielmann/Wikimedia Commons

Manchester is easing the process for restaurants to set up outdoor seating, including using sidewalk space in front of adjacent properties.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants in the state will be allowed to serve customers outdoors beginning May 18, though tables will need to be spaced at least six feet apart.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

Fed Chief Says More Relief Spending May Be 'Costly, But Worth It'

By May 13, 2020

Additional government spending may be necessary to avoid long-lasting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Powell said the economy should recover once the virus is under control. But he cautioned that without more help, many small businesses may not survive that long. And he warned that a wave of business and household bankruptcies could do lasting damage to the nation's economic output.

Questions As N.H.'s Childcare Centers Consider Reopening

By The Exchange May 11, 2020
Wikimedia

While some childcare centers in New Hampshire have stayed open during the pandemic, others have shuttered and are now considering reopening.

We'll discuss what factors centers are weighing as they make this difficult decision and talk about what the reopening process will look like.

Air date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020. 

Want Your Stimulus Check Direct Deposited? Sign Up By Noon Wednesday

By May 12, 2020

If you're still waiting for your pandemic payment from the federal government, and you would like to receive it directly into your bank account, head over to the IRS website by noon on Wednesday.

If the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit information by that deadline, you'll still get your payment — but you'll receive it in the form of a paper check, which might not arrive until June.

N.H. Dentists Open For Elective Procedures Despite CDC Recommendations To Remain Closed

By May 11, 2020
David Mulder via Flickr Creative Commons

New Hampshire dental practices began reopening Monday, seeing patients for non-urgent, elective procedures. 

The state released guidelines on Friday that allow dentist’s offices to reopen so long as they have adequate personal protective equipment to protect staff and safely treat patients. 

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 8 More Deaths; Manchester Offers Residents Free COVID-19 Tests

By 30 minutes ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.