The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 1, 2020

By The Exchange 37 minutes ago

We'll hear from Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, after city officials decided to postpone Bike Week, and the Lakes Region faces economic uncertainty heading into the critical summer tourism season. We'll also check in on the decision over how and when to reopen New Hampshire's economy. Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will make an announcement Friday. And we'll check in on what's happening in Vermont, as officials there discuss a gradual reopening of the state.

 

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Hosmer - Mayor of Laconia 
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR environment reporter
  • Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis at Citizens Count
  • Peter Hirschfeld - VPR reporter
