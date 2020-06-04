Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 5, 2020

By The Exchange

Black Lives Matter holds protests against racial injustice and vigils across the state in memory of those who lost their lives. After more than two months of roped off parking and patrolled sand, New Hampshire’s beaches reopen with some caveats. We discuss Nashua's emergency public health ordinance requiring masks. And he state has begun the process to allow Granite Staters to register by mail to vote in this fall’s elections and making it easier to vote absentee.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Donchess - Mayor of Nashua.
  • Sarah Gibson - NHPR reporter.
  • Melanie Levesque - State Senator representing District 12, which includes parts of Nashua and surrounding towns; she is the state's first African-American state senator. She is chair of the Election Law Committee. 
  • Buzz Scherr - Professor at U.N.H. Law and chair of the International Criminal Law and Justice program. 
  • Dan Tuohy - NHPR Digital Engagement Editor.
Coronavirus Update: 8 More N.H. Deaths; 81 New Cases

By 3 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

N.H. Establishes Process for Registering by Mail to Vote Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By 10 hours ago
NHPR

The state of New Hampshire has laid out the process for people to register by mail to vote in this fall’s elections.

Under the state’s guidance, to register by mail, a prospective voter would request an absentee voter packet from their city or town clerk or from the New Hampshire Secretary of State.

Black Lives Matter Leads Hundreds in Prayer and Chants in Manchester

By Jun 3, 2020
Christina Phillips for NHPR

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester Tuesday night for a peaceful vigil organized by the group Black Lives Matter.

The event came amidst protests and unrest across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.