Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter holds protests against racial injustice and vigils across the state in memory of those who lost their lives. After more than two months of roped off parking and patrolled sand, New Hampshire’s beaches reopen with some caveats. We discuss Nashua's emergency public health ordinance requiring masks. And he state has begun the process to allow Granite Staters to register by mail to vote in this fall’s elections and making it easier to vote absentee.
GUESTS:
- Jim Donchess - Mayor of Nashua.
- Sarah Gibson - NHPR reporter.
- Melanie Levesque - State Senator representing District 12, which includes parts of Nashua and surrounding towns; she is the state's first African-American state senator. She is chair of the Election Law Committee.
- Buzz Scherr - Professor at U.N.H. Law and chair of the International Criminal Law and Justice program.
- Dan Tuohy - NHPR Digital Engagement Editor.