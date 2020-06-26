Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 26, 2020

Celebrating Pride Month looks different this year; we'll chat with organizers about how they've had to change their events in light of both the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests about racial injustice. We'll also discuss New Hampshire's new Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, which met for the first time this week, and explore how summer camps are trying to accomodate demand while staying safe.

Air date: Friday, June 26, 2020.

GUESTS:

Resources

There will be an Accessible Black Lives Matter Protest in Portsmouth on Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

There will be a March for Black Trans Lives in Kittery, ME on Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m.

There will be a Live Stream Fundraiser for Racial Justice held by Harsh Armadillo on Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m.