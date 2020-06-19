Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 19, 2020

Juneteenth celebrations, to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S., are happening around New Hampshire and online this Friday, and protests against police brutality have led to increased scrutiny of law enforcement practices in the Granite State. And at the end of the first week of reopening since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state, we check in on the latest health updates.
Air date: June 19, 2020.
GUESTS:
JerriAnne Boggis - Executive Director of the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, and an organizer of the Juenteenth events on the Seacoast.
Tia Parker - One of the organizers for the Juneteenth celebration in Manchester.
Ed Taylor - Digital director of NextGen New Hampshire, which is partnering with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority chapter at Dartmouth for a virtual town hall called “Juneteenth Conversation about being Black at a Predominantly White Institution.”
Jason Moon - NHPR's healthcare reporter.
Ethan DeWitt - Statehouse and politics reporter for the Concord Monitor.