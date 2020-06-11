Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 12, 2020

We look at how protests of racial injustice and debates over transparency on police procedures are playing out in New Hampshire. For the second time in history, the New Hampshire House meets somewhere other than the State House. The Executive Council nixes Governor Sununu's nomination for the state Board of Education. And the Secretary of State's Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support outlines recommendations for voting this year.
GUESTS:
- Brad Cook - attorney and chair of Secretary of State's Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support.
- Paul Cuno-Booth - Assistant Local News Editor/Senior Reporter, Keene Sentinel.
- Ethan DeWitt - Statehouse and Political Reporter, Concord Monitor.
- Gary Rayno - Reporter, Distant Dome column editor, InDepth NH.org
- Paula Tracy - Reporter, InDepth NH.org.