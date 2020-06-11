Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 12, 2020

We look at how protests of racial injustice and debates over transparency on police procedures are playing out in New Hampshire. For the second time in history, the New Hampshire House meets somewhere other than the State House. The Executive Council nixes Governor Sununu's nomination for the state Board of Education. And the Secretary of State's Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support outlines recommendations for voting this year.

 

GUESTS:

  • Brad Cook - attorney and chair of Secretary of State's Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support.
  • Paul Cuno-Booth - Assistant Local News Editor/Senior Reporter, Keene Sentinel.
  • Ethan DeWitt - Statehouse and Political Reporter, Concord Monitor.
  • Gary Rayno - Reporter, Distant Dome column editor, InDepth NH.org
  • Paula Tracy -  Reporter, InDepth NH.org.

 

protests
police
NH Legislature
Election Law
Coronavirus Coverage - Elections and Voting

Court Decisions Could Lead To More Transparency Into N.H. Police Misconduct

By & Jun 3, 2020
www.BackgroundNow.com / Flickr/Creative Commons

A pair of recent New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions could lead the way toward more transparency surrounding misconduct by public employees, including police officers.

The court ruled that internal personnel practices aren’t automatically exempt from disclosure under the state’s right-to-know law. 

The ACLU of New Hampshire was co-counsel for both cases. NHPR’s Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with the organization’s legal director, Gilles Bissonnette, about how this could provide better access to public information.

Committee Weighs In With Recommendations On COVID Election Process In N.H.

By 21 hours ago
Zoom Screenshot

New Hampshire should distribute protective gear to all of its polling places, reimburse municipalities for increased absentee balloting costs and take a more proactive approach to voter education, according to a state committee tasked with evaluating how to plan for fall elections amid COVID-19.