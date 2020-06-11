Weekly N.H. News Roundup: June 12, 2020

A pair of recent New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions could lead the way toward more transparency surrounding misconduct by public employees, including police officers.

The court ruled that internal personnel practices aren’t automatically exempt from disclosure under the state’s right-to-know law.

The ACLU of New Hampshire was co-counsel for both cases. NHPR’s Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with the organization’s legal director, Gilles Bissonnette, about how this could provide better access to public information.